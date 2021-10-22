After ending Fyffe’s 51-game winning streak a week ago, the Geraldine Bulldogs returned to the field Friday night with a dominating 63-20 victory against Collinsville.
The Bulldogs scored three special teams touchdowns in the win and put up 287 yards rushing.
“Things are coming together for us and I think the team is doing a great job of staying focused on what our end goal is,” Geraldine head coach Michael Davis said.
Geraldine got a stop on fourth-and-1 on Collinsville’s first drive. Caleb Hall then scored on the next play on a 42-yard run to give Geraldine a 6-0 lead after the extra-point attempt failed.
Collinsville again responded with a 13-play drive behind tough running from Panthers’ quarterback Keaton Deboard, who finished with 96-yards rushing for the night. However, the drive came to an end after a sack on third down.
The first quarter ended with Geraldine leading 7-0 but the Bulldogs would go on to score 36 in the second quarter.
Geraldine opened with a 23-yard pass from Jaxon Colvin to Carlos Mann. Colvin converted the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead with 11:26 left in the first.
With 7:30 remaining, Geraldine scored after Colvin blocked a Collinsville punt and returned it 45-yards for a Geraldine touchdown. Danny Felipe added the extra-point for a 21-0 lead.
Colvin and Mann connected again for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 3:26 left in the half. The extra-point attempt failed and Geraldine led 27-0.
Deboard returned the kickoff 74-yards to the 1-yard line. On the next play, Colton Wells scored on a 1-yard run. Tristan Gallegos added the extra-point to make it 27-7.
Colvin then threw his third touchdown of the game with a 48-yard strike to Colton Lusher with 2:28 remaining. Colvin also converted the two-point attempt to make it 35-7.
Lusher then returned a punt 53-yards for the final score of the half. Colvin converted the two-point conversion to make the score 42-7.
In the second half, Bo Harper added two rushing touchdowns for Geraldine on runs of 1-yard and 10 yards. Cody Satterfield also returned a kickoff 92-yards for a touchdown.
Collinsville added two scores in the second half on a three-yard run from Fernando Padilla and a 40-yard run from Deboard.
For Geraldine. Caleb Hall had 81 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jaxon Colvin went 3-for-4 passing for 96 yards and three touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.