MONTGOMERY – Snead State Community College Head Coach Casey Underwood was recently recognized for his work with the baseball program.
Underwood received the Community College Division Co-Coach of the Year award at the 23rd Annual Awards Banquet hosted by the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association.
Named Head Baseball Coach for the Parsons in 2018, he led the Parsons in a successful first season with a 29-24 record with a 22-14 record in conference play. During the 2019-2020 season, the Parsons had a 15-3 start and 4-0 in conference play before the season was halted due to the COVID-29 pandemic. Prior to serving in his current role, Underwood served 13 seasons as an associate head coach for Snead State.
“I’m honored to be recognized for working in a job that I love,” said Coach Underwood. “I’m blessed to continue the tradition of the baseball program, and I’m proud of all the work the team and coaches have put in during the last year.”
“Coach Underwood is deserving of this award. He devotes his time and energy tirelessly to the baseball program, and our Parsons are better for his dedication,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore.
Underwood is a former member of the Snead State Baseball Team when he was a student at the College. Playing under Hall of Fame Coach Gerry Ledbetter, Underwood was a walk-on player from Glades Day School in Florida, and he earned a baseball scholarship after one semester. He graduated from Snead State in 2008 and became the assistant baseball coach.
During his time as a player and assistant coach, the Parsons picked up 265 wins and four Alabama Community College Conference Tournament appearances. He has coached two All-Americans, 25 Academic All-Americans, four Academic All-American Teams, and over 80 players who moved on to play baseball at a four-year school after playing for the Parsons.
“Snead State is a special place to me. It’s home and the place that gave me an opportunity to fulfill my dream of playing baseball and the opportunity of coaching college baseball,” he said.
Underwood earned an Associate in Science degree in physical education from Snead State and a Bachelor’s degree in sports management from Ashford University.
The Parsons Baseball Team has begun its competitive season while adhering to COVID-19 procedures. Currently, the Parsons sit at 2-4 on the season, winning their last two games. The team returns to the diamond Sunday at Lurleen B. Wallace for games against Enterprise State and LBW.
The next Parsons home games are scheduled for Thursday with a doubleheader against Chattahoochee Valley, with first pitch set for noon.
