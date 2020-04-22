As tensions rise over the spread of the novel coronavirus, Marshall County residents are calling for more precautionary measures to be taken by the businesses that remain open.
Local medical professional, Robin Scott, who is the owner and nurse practitioner at Outside The Box Healthcare in Boaz, contacted The Reporter to relay her perspective on how big-box businesses in Boaz were handling efforts to flatten the curve. The Boaz native said she is concerned that many people and businesses aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously enough.
Since she works as a family nurse practitioner, Scott said she has treated many patients in the community at her office as well as occupational medicine dealing with local companies, house calls and telemedicine. She said she is on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 and hopes residents and businesses start enforcing the orders of the governor and the CDC.
“One thing I noticed back in a month or so ago when this pandemic started — or was talked about mainly — is people just weren’t taking it very seriously,” she said. “I’ve diagnosed quite a few positive patients. I’ve treated quite a few positive patients. I even had one of my very best friends from South Alabama, had a very moderate case, and I actually drove down there to treat her. So, I’ve seen it up close. I’ve seen the fear, and I’ve seen the seriousness of it.”
During a recent trip to Walmart in Boaz to pick up essential items, Scott said she was not pleased with the way she saw the business’s employees and the general public interacting in regards to social distancing and the lack of personal protective equipment.
“I had to get some baby formula and dog food, so I went to Walmart with my mask on and walked in, and I was shocked at what I saw,” she said. “I thought I had read somewhere that they’re supposed to have one family member and they kind of monitoring who comes in and out. None of that was happening. I can’t say it doesn’t always happen, because I’m not there all the time. This was after hours, so it’s possible that management has no idea that that was going on.”
As she waited on a cashier, Scott said she witnessed several instances where people weren’t taking proper precautions.
“So, I’m sitting there looking around, and there’s families out there, there’s mom and dad and three kids with no shoes and no mask,” she said. “I think out of probably 100 people, I saw maybe three people with a mask, and two of those were healthcare workers. So, I asked the cashier. I said, ‘Where’s your mask?’ And she said, ‘In my pocket.’ And I’m like, ‘What good is that going to do here in your pocket?’ I said, ‘Are you not taking this seriously?’ And she said she had but it gets hot.”
Scott said she advised the cashier to protect herself by wearing a mask because the other people in the store “obviously aren’t going to protect themselves.”
She also advised an employee at the store’s entrance to wear a mask but didn’t approve of the type of mask they had.
“When I got about halfway out the door, I realized that the two Walmart employees were doing their thing and they’re just laughing,” she said. “One of them I happened to know and pointed her out and again told her to put her mask on it was in her pocket. A crocheted mask that would do absolutely nothing.”
Scott said she believes that too many people are going out in public for nonessential items.
“I thought well maybe those families were the tornado victims and they needed supplies but that really doesn’t justify taking your whole family in there,” she said. “So, I’m thinking dad could have sat in the car with the kids, maybe. But I don’t think that people are taking this seriously enough.”
Also, Scott pointed out that if big-box stores are able to stay open and sell nonessential items, then all of Marshall County’s local, small businesses should be able to open.
“Honestly, to me, if Walmart is open and can sell clothes and sell anything they want to, then why are the little businesses closed?” she said. “I mean, personally, I think they should sell essential only and allow so many in and they have to be masked.”
According to Scott, COVID-19 doesn’t come in “big droplets like the flu.” She said it is in “smaller droplets” that would “stay in the air for a while.”
“Yes, the majority of people get over this, and some of them don’t even know they’re sick,” she said. “But you can still spread it to other people that aren’t as fortunate as you.”
Another issue Scott said as a medical professional she is worried about is the likelihood of COVID-19 spreading to the elderly residents in Marshall County.
“My concern is, what about when it gets into the nursing homes,” she said. “I treat patients in the nursing homes. I have not stepped foot in one of my nursing homes, since this started … so I refuse to step a foot in there and possibly expose one of my elderly patients.”
She said even if residents are outdoors cleaning up after the tornado, they should be wearing masks. She said many of her patients that tested positive didn’t exhibit all of the symptoms.
“Out of the many people that I have tested, not a single positive patient was running a fever,” Scott said. “Not a single one. My friend that was moderately ill — literally almost ventilated — her fever was 99 [degrees]. That’s the highest that ever got. So, we cannot go by fevers. We cannot go by, you know, the way somebody looks, because I had a patient tested positive and I went to their home and tested three more people that live there. They weren’t symptomatic. Two of those were positive, with no symptoms. No illness, no sickness at all. So, I called the health department; we quarantined.”
She said medical professionals have specific guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health, but “some providers are only taking sick patients out for three to four days and then not even checking them before they go back to work.”
“That’s a problem,” she said. “That’s a huge problem. Because some people stay sick for two or three days. Some people stay sick for 14 days. Some people stay sick for three to four weeks. You can’t just base it on a recommendation, and you don’t want them to go back to work and spreading that to other people.”
Scott said she has been working closely with the plants in the county on treatment and precautionary measures.
“Most of them, not all of them, are very much onboard with keeping them out of work, paying them still,” she said. “But there’s a language barrier there. So, when you go when you tell certain parts of the community that they have to be out of work their first idea is, how am I going to feed my family, you know. So, if you’re keeping them out of work for 14 days, you’ve got to make sure they understand that they’re going to get paid for that 14 days, and the plants that I deal with are willing to do that, but there’s still that communication barrier. So, what that does is, those people aren’t going to come to me because they know I’m going to keep them out of work for 14 days. They’re going to go to whoever’s going to let them go back to work the quickest, which is not necessarily what’s best for the community.
“So, we’ve got this abundance of Lowe’s and Walmart and places that are just business as usual, and I don’t quite understand the concept of shutting down everyone else,” she added. “If we’re going to allow them to act any way they want to, I’m just afraid you know, because we are seeing an increase in cases. If we tested a whole lot more, I imagine we would see a bigger increase in cases that are not discriminative as far as ages. Yes, children seem to do better with it but there’s still no guarantee.”
Not believing the worst is behind the county’s residents, Scott said she expects more cases in the near future.
“And I’m just afraid we haven’t seen the peak yet,” she said. “And I’m just afraid it’s going to hit some people that don’t really think it exists. But I can tell you, it exists. And it can be lifelong, it’s not the flu … These moderate cases can have severe damage long term, we’re talking about heart damage, lung damage and even kidneys ... this is novel; so, it’s not like we know every single thing there is to know about it.
“So, you know, we have to protect each other,” she added. Some will say it’s none of my business ... but when they get sick and they need to come to the office to be seen. And then they expose me, my staff, and eventually my family at home, it becomes my business.”
