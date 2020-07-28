In late May, as many restrictions under the statewide stay-at-home order were lifted, businesses in Alabama that had been closed down or reduced operations for nearly two months slowly began to reopen. To help aid in their efforts locally, the Albertville Chamber of Commerce has been providing moral support and vital information to help small businesses “rebound” to success.
“One of the most important aspects of winning in a basketball game is rebounding,” Chamber President Stan Witherow said in a video released May 26. “Small businesses have been up against a tough opponent with the COVID-19 crisis, however, as a community, we can consider ourselves all a part of the same team and we/ve just picked up the rebound. The question is what will you do with it?”
The shop-local video, entitled “Rebound - Timeout is Over! Take the Shot!” features several local small business owners including Jacob Hollingsworth, of Hollingsworth Shirt Co., and Jose Contreras, of El Sol King Pollo. Witherow said retail and restaurant businesses like these were affected differently during the shutdown.
“The effects varied depending on the businesses,” Witherow told The Reporter. “We heard from some that they continued to operate with no issues during the shutdown, while others were completely closed and had no income.
“Some restaurants were innovative, offering curbside pickup/take out and even special menu items during the shutdown, which resulted in sales increases in some cases. But then you had your retailers and others who were deemed ‘non-essential’ and had to shut down completely and unless they had an online platform to serve their customer they had no sales.”
Despite many businesses best efforts to “take the shot,” attracting customers still leery of being around others during a pandemic has been a challenge, as had more recent guidelines issued under the safer-at-home order.
“Again the results [the results] are mixed, and the mask ordinance has hindered traffic even further,” Witherow said. “So although businesses may be open, they are not seeing their normal traffic flow which is still impacting revenue.”
To help businesses make the most of the “rebound,” the Chamber has been serving as a vital source of information, communicating with them based on their needs.
“When the shutdown occurred, we began our mission to ensure the business community had the most up to date information as it came down,” the chamber president said. “Daily emails were sent, and in some cases, multiple emails were sent due to the fact that so much information was changing in the beginning.
“We heard from many of our members that this information helped them secure their EIDL and PPP loans in a timely manner,” he added. “Although we have resumed our normal bi-weekly communication, we will still send information out beyond that if it is of importance to the business community.”
The chamber also hosted several Facebook Live events and recorded videos to give COVID-19 updates for Albertville City Schools and local industries. Since restrictions were lifted, the chamber has hosted events such as an Early Bird Breakfast, a shred day/ blood drive, a ribbon cutting for LifePoint Church’s newly renovated building, and held its first annual Sand Mountain Sizzle Steak Cookoff, all to help promote and support local businesses.
