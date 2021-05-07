I’ll never know what it’s like to be a mom, but I do know what it’s like to be mothered. Being a mom means different things to different people, but to the children they raise it often means everything.
My mom taught me in kindergarten and in Sunday school, but I never thought of her as my teacher.
She would take me with her shopping, on walks around the neighborhood, read to me before nap time, talk to me about the Bible, make me laugh without even trying, but I never thought of her as my friend.
She made sure I had more than enough to eat even when she was really too exhausted to cook anything; made sure I had clothes, shoes and didn’t look too slovenly when I went out in public; held me as a crying child when I felt sick or hurt myself. But I never thought of her as my nurse or caregiver.
She made me do things I didn’t want to do, finish what I started, encouraged me to pursue my talents and dreams, but I never thought of her as my cheerleader or one of my greatest supporters.
None of that really occurred to me as a kid. She was “mom,” which though I didn’t consciously think about it, meant she was all that and more. While I was busy growing up, she was teaching, nurturing and loving me.
If you’re blessed as I was as a kid, your mom was pretty much your whole world. I loved my mom without knowing how and assumed it was like that for all kids.
Now all grown up, I’ve left that world. I don’t get to see her every day. I don’t depend on her like I did. We’re both adults. Such is life.
But with new perspective comes greater appreciation. Mom’s more special to me now than ever, and time spent with her and my family, more precious.
Between my mother, grandmas, in-laws and now my wife, I’ve got a lot of moms in my life. I wish them all a happy, healthy Mother’s Day and send all my love!
Daniel Tayloris a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
