During a special called meeting last Friday, the Albertville Board of Education approved an emergency bid for repairs at the Albertville High School baseball field.
According to Superintendent Boyd English, a storm drain pipe that runs under the field has degraded to the point of caving in causing a depression.
To remedy the issue, the board approved the lowest bid of $236,957, which was submitted by Benchmark Construction, LLC.
English said the pipe and other repairs to the baseball field will be completed before baseball season begins.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/Resignations
1. David Kulavich, resigning as Bus Driver, effective Oct. 2.
2. Jami Schrimsher, resigning as Elementary teacher at AES, effective Oct. 30.
3. Kaitlyn Essary, resigning as LPN at APS, effective Oct. 30.
4. Jeffrey Rains, retiring as custodian at AHS, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
B. Employment
1. Skylar Painter, elementary teacher at AES (replacing Jodi McClendon), effective Oct. 21.
C. Other
1. Kristen Tidwell, system-wide custodian, requests to have her leave reinstated for Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 due to an on-the-job injury that occurred on Sept. 14, 2020.
2. April Pritchett, virtual math tutor at AHS, not to exceed five hours per week, to be paid $3,000 from the Cares Act Fund.
• Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Spencer Collier, independent contract, provided his services with the cheerleading program as a choreographer for their competition routine, to be paid and not to exceed $1,600 from AHS cheer funds, effective Sept. 19, 2020 through Sept. 20, 2020.
2. Garrett Lindsey, independent contract, to provide his services with AHS show choir as a choreographer, to be paid and not to exceed $600 from
AHS choir funds, effective Oct. 1, 2020 through March 1, 2021.
• Approved an agreement with The Frazer Lanier Company, Inc., to pursue savings on current bond issues. English said the board could save the city money by locking in bonds at current low interest rates.
• Approve the professional service contract with Sharon Brown, Assessments, Consultants & Educational Solutions, LLC, to provide training on the implementation of the autism diagnostic observation schedule in two half-day sessions. Brown will be paid a fee not to exceed $1,000 for the training. The fee includes travel and mileage, and will be paid for from IDEA funds.
