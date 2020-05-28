Officers of the Boaz Police Department had a busy Memorial Day weekend arresting 14 people on various charges.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said the charges included felony drug charges, DUI, shoplifting, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, illegal possession of prescription drugs, failure to appear warrants and possession of marijuana.
He said his department was still operating under different conditions due to COVID-19, so everyone arrested was booked and released.
“This is still being done to reduce the chance of contaminating those that must stay in jail,” Gaskin said. “Felony drug charges are taken to Marshall Co Jail where they make the determination of if they are held or released … We would typically house 35-50 inmates each day prior to COVID-19. Now we only have five. We have been down to as few as two since this all started.”
At the jail in Boaz, Gaskin said people arrested now have their temperature checked and are asked a series of questions in addition to the normal booking process.
Arrest reports are public record available upon request from the Boaz Police Department. They can also be found published periodically inside The Reporter on Saturdays.
