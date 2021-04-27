Two state legislators paid a visit to Albertville High School on Monday to make a sizable donation totaling more than $25,000 to various groups.
Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Red Hill) and Rep. Kerry Rich (R-Albertville) presented a $10,000 check to the Aggie High School band, a $5,000 check for a new special needs Aggie Cafe, a $10,000 check to Albertville Pre-K and Kindergarten and an annual membership check for around $200 to the Albertville City Schools Foundation.
Rich said the money comes from a TVA discretionary fund. The majority of the money in the fund goes toward schools and county commissions, with the legislative office keeping 1% to cover operational costs.
“I’m happy that we have the school system we have here in Albertville,” Rich said. “There’s so much to be proud of and thankful for especially the teachers, the administrators and everybody that does such a good job.”
Rich also commended the AHS Aggie Band for representing the school and community so well across the state and beyond. Scofield echoed Rich’s gratitude adding emphasis on the importance of education.
“We appreciate y’all,” Scofield said. “You know, you go out here and see the ‘Help Wanted’ signs everywhere, it’s a challenge, and education is the key to fixing this… I’ve said it a hundred thousand times the most important thing the State does is education… You all are easy to support.”
Superintendent Boyd English was present to receive the donation along with other school officials and teachers.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank both of you for what you do for our school system and our area,” Superintendent Boyd English said. “Just know that we see it and we feel the support. We appreciate it so much.”
