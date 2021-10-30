GERALDINE — The Geraldine football team added another unforgettable memory to its 2021 season by crushing Crossville 53-0 to win the 100th meeting of the Battle of Skirum Creek.
The historic contest took place Friday night at Coolidge Isbell Field, where the Bulldogs haven’t lost to the Lions since 1997. Crossville leads the series 57-40-3, but Geraldine is 18-5 against CHS since 1999.
The Bulldogs (7-3) became the first team to receive the new Battle of Skirum Creek trophy, which was created by Geraldine assistant coach Jamie Gilbert. GHS Principal Jason Mayfield presented the trophy in a postgame ceremony.
“You play a lot of football games, but the rivalry games, you really remember for the rest of your life,” first-year Geraldine head coach Michael Davis said.
“The guys really executed. They came together, regardless of the situation and who was in. They cheered their brothers on and we got the job done.
“We didn’t turn the ball over. The game wasn’t too big for the guys. The young ones came in, and when we put them in we expect them to perform too. We got a little sloppy there at the end, some things we need to clean up with them, but overall, we came out and executed.
“We came out and performed the way we needed to early on.”
Just over a minute into the contest, the Bulldog defense forced the first of four CHS turnovers when Colton Lusher grabbed an interception.
GHS quarterback Jaxon Colvin’s 20-yard keeper gave his team a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line, from where he scored on the next play with 7:42 left in the first quarter. Geraldine missed the extra point.
Carlos Mann’s fumble recovery came with 6:06 on the clock and set up the Bulldogs’ next touchdown, a 4-yard run by Lusher at the 4:58 mark. Caleb Hall ran for two points, making it 14-0.
The Bulldogs gang tackled the Lions on their 13-yard line following a bad punt snap. On first down, Colvin dashed to the end zone with 2:39 left. Crossville’s Javier Juan made a tackle for a loss on the two-point conversion, but GHS led 20-0.
Crossville failed to convert a fourth-down situation and turned it over on its 33-yard line. On the next snap, Colvin rifled a 33-yard TD pass to Mann. Kobe Hill ran for two points, extending the Bulldogs’ advantage to 28-0 with 30.2 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
Hall’s 2-yard scoring run made it 34-0 with 7:29 remaining in the second quarter. The Bulldogs missed the extra point.
Lusher picked off his second pass of the game and returned it more than 30 yards to inside the CHS 10-yard line. The theft came with 6:21 on the clock. Crossville was penalized for a personal foul on the return, which moved the ball to the 3.
Mann burst into the end zone on first-and-goal, stretching Geraldine’s lead to 40-0 with 6:15 to go before halftime.
Bo Harper capped Geraldine’s first-half onslaught with a 6-yard TD run with 20.1 seconds remaining. Crossville’s Manuel Gaspar partially blocked the extra point, but the Bulldogs commanded a 46-0 advantage.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Lions turned it over on downs at Geraldine’s 13 after Caleb Causey’s fourth-and-three pass fell incomplete.
A few plays later, Geraldine’s Cody Satterfield broke free and sprinted 72 yards down Crossville’s sideline for the only touchdown of the second half. Danny Felipe kicked the extra point, making it 53-0 with 3:40 left in the game.
Satterfield’s interception ended Crossville’s last series with 56.9 seconds to go.
Geraldine’s 53-point margin of victory is the largest in series history. The Bulldogs also shut out the Lions for the first time since 1993.
Crossville finished 0-10 in Josh Taylor’s first season as head coach. The Lions last went 0-10 in 2014 under Brian Clowdis.
Geraldine travels to Ohatchee on Nov. 5 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. Ohatchee lost to Fyffe in the 3A quarterfinals last season.
