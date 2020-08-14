On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Walmart located at 1972 U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz celebrated its 40th year of service to Marshall County. Store managers, both past and present, and many of the store’s associates gathered outside their building to commemorate the occasion along with members and leaders of the community.
After a rousing rendition of the national anthem sung by local celebrity singer Erica Green, the store manager, Josh Crane, welcomed everyone to the anniversary event.
“We all think this store’s a little special,” Crane said. “Not only the community, but what makes this store as great as it is is the folks who work in these four walls…. You won’t find better people I would just about say in the world than you do right here on Sand Mountain.”
Crane said of the many stores he’s worked at, store 298 in Boaz feels most like home, and the 40,000 customers that shop there each week are like family.
“It is a blessing for us to be here to do what we do each and every day to take care of the community,” he said.
Mayor David Dyar echoed Crane’s sentiments.
“Store 298 is special,” Dyar said. “When I come into this store … I feel like family… With the employees that we got here, I know it will continue to be special.”
Dyar recognized on of Walmart’s standout employees, Bill Chapman, by presenting him a key to the city.
“Bill and I go back a long way,” Dyar said. “He goes above and beyond.”
Walmart also recognized three other employees who had been with the store for more than 30 years. Sheila Brown and Rony Douglas have worked at store 298 for 31 years and Sheila Parrish for the last 38.
A native of Boaz, Parrish currently runs the claims department at Walmart. She said she had previously worked in the jewelry department for more than 20 years and always enjoyed interacting with customers.
“The business has grown so much since we were at the first store [location],” Parrish said. “Just a lot of changes. Most of it has been good.”
Dyar said being just 21 years old in 1980 when the store first opened, he wasn’t yet involved in politics or the process that led to Boaz attracting the business. However his father, Billy, was mayor at the time and his late mother, Wilma, worked at the store.
“When it [Walmart opened] happened, it was a big deal in the community,” Dyar said. “I just know it took more than my father to make this happen. We had a great chamber of commerce back then just like we do today. That’s why progress is being made today, because a chamber of commerce is a very important component of economic and any good thing that happens in the city.”
The store originated where the old Trees n Trends store currently sits on U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz. It then moved across the highway in 1989 and finally back to the original side where it is now located. It was then that the store was expanded to be a superstore.
“When Walmart first came here, they [city leaders] took the tax money and hired more policemen and firemen,” former store manager Bobby Greene said. “It has grown since then tremendously.”
