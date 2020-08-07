July 27
Dallas Cole Beard, 36, of Guntersville, on a warrant to return from work release.
Jesse Allen Persle, 36, of Union Grove, on a DUI charge.
July 28
Leslie Harris Bell, 44, of Crossville, on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs and a failure-to-appear warrant.
Jason Lewis Kimbrough, 39, of Oneonta, on a failure-to-appear warrant and a bondsman process warrant.
Nathanael Blake Whalin, 23, of Huntsville, on a charge of second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
July 29
Amanda Michelle Wray, 33, of Fyffe, on a DUI charge and a failure-to-appear warrant.
July 30
Kenneth Dustin Bohannon, 40, of Guntersville, on a five-day sanction.
Rosalia Hernandez Correa, 47, of Albertville, on a third-degree burglary charge.
Cassie Jay Hamlin, 30, of Grant, on an order to incarcerate warrant.
Joshua Christopher Sparks, 32, of Albertville, on a jail-to-treatment warrant.
Sherry Leila Whitaker, 59, of Woodville, on charges of second-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree theft of property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 31
Kristen Annamarie Couch, 25, of Albertville, on a second-degree theft of property charge.
Jasper Newton Pruett, 61, of Grant, on charges of DUI and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Jesse Allen Sides, 27, of Albertville, on charges of second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic narcotics.
Amy Lynn Sims, 46, of Section, on a bondsman process warrant.
Brian Richard Sims, 44, of Guntersville, on a third-degree domestic violence charge.
Jamie Ogle Sims, 43, of Guntersville, on a harassment charge.
Steven Jakob Watwood, 28, of Albertville, on a miscellaneous theft warrant.
Aug. 2
Gregory Scott Compton, 48, of Owens Cross Roads, on charges of second-degree unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Remorris Holloman, 41, of Albertville, on charges of menacing and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.
Jeffery Max Whitt, 62, of Boaz, on a DUI charge.
