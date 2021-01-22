Boaz city officials are in the midst of updating zoning ordinances, many of which haven’t been updated since June 1991.
During a meeting Tuesday, City Council members listened to Jason Foundren of KPS Group Inc. in Birmingham outline the major differences between the past ordinance and the proposed changes.
“The process began as work on the city’s comprehensive plan was winding down,” Foundren said. “For most of the last year, we spent a good bit of time reviewing the existing ordinance. We discussed potential changes and hammered out various ways to make it work.”
Many changes focus on simplifying the ordinance’s language and layout.
“When updating something like this, we want to make sure the way the ordinance is presented is as easy as possible for people to understand and find what they are looking for,” Foundren said.
Boaz City Buiding Inspector Nick Borden said the proposed ordinance will be brought before the city council for a vote. No specific date has been set, although Borden said it would be during an upcoming regularly scheduled city council meeting.
One of the most notable change in the ordinance relates to residential districts. The proposed ordinance will combine R5 and R7 into R3, a “catchall” for the most common types of housing.
R3 will include single- and multiple-family homes, including patio homes, townhouses and other “high density” homes.
Zoning R5 and R7 will no longer appear in the zoning ordinance but the change will not affect homes currently zoned R5 or R7, Foundren said.
The change also allows the city to consider more smaller developments such as garage apartments, cottage developments and “granny flats” aimed at retirees and “empty nesters.”
“Granny flats and garage apartments are considered accessory dwellings,” Foundren said. “They are permissible now in some residential districts.
“These changes will allow cottage developments, which are small subdivisions of six or eight units arranged around a central lawn area.
“This provides flexibility in creating different types of housing opportunities within the city.”
The ordinance also addresses manufactured homes and mobile homes. The proposed ordinance would allow for city inspections of homes used to replace an existing home, removed language limiting the age of a mobile home, and added requirements for all new or expanded manufactured housing parks to install a storm shelter.
The ordinance also addresses the rising popularity of “barndominiums” and Red Iron buildings, placing them in the R1 low-density detached residential district.
These types of homes must be placed on lots that are at least two areas in area and must be heated and cooled.
“Requiring them to be heated and cooled helps keep someone from putting up a building with the intentions of running a business, such as a garage, out of them,” Foundren said.
Additional highlights of the proposed ordinance include:
• Creation of an overlay district that would be applied to U.S. 431 and Alabama 168, the “critical arteries in the community. The overlay district supplements existing regulations and applicable zoning requirements, but the more strict overlay rules would apply.
• Use-specific regulations were created to address townhouses, bed and breakfasts, short-term rentals and Air B&B-type situations.
• Chickens and honeybees will be allowed under strict guidelines. No more than eight hens will be permitted on any piece of property. No roosters will be allowed. All chickens must be kept in a coop of some type at all times.
Four beehives will be permitted on most properties, and specific setback rules apply.
• The proposed zoning ordinance has an allowance for various types of businesses, including adult entertainment.
Councilman Jeff Sims questioned the legality of allowing adult entertainment within the city limits.
‘I always assumed some items would be prohibited, such as adult entertainment and junkyards,” Sims said. “But both are included in the proposed ordinance.”
Foundren said both specific examples are complex issues.
“Cities cannot ban adult entertainment outright,” he said. “You have to allow it somewhere. We’ve made it permissible to put that type of establishment in M1 districts. The key is having alcohol. If you really want to restrict adult entertainment in the city, no one is going to build an establishment such as that if they cannot sell alcohol.
“Adult entertainment is protected by the First Amendment. Alcohol sales are not.”
Junkyards are not currently allowed within city limits. However, Foundren included language and strict standards in the proposed ordinance to limit where junkyards could be placed.
“I try to put reasonable flexibility in and not outright ban things,” Foundren said. “I have suggested if we have some standards in place, would it be reasonable to allow things like that in our city limits? I have addressed screening and setbacks from residential areas.”
• Signs were also included in the proposed zoning changes. Sizes of signs will now be determined by road classification.
Simply put, if a sign is erected on U.S. 431, for example, it would be allowed to be taller and larger. Foundren said traffic moves faster along that roadway and it allows drivers to see sign information at a glance.
On smaller, more residential roads, signs would be smaller and shorter.
“On local roads, you are driving at 25 miles an hour,” he said. “You have more time to see and read the sign. Therefore, smaller and shorter signs on local roads.”
