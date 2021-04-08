The Guntersville Wildcats flexed their offensive muscle Wednesday, plating 30 runs in a doubleheader sweep, topping Fairview by final scores of 10-1 and 20-2.
In the opener, the Wildcats plated four in the first and never looked back, then posted another four-run inning in the fourth.
Dee Green shined at the plate in the win, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Chase Cornelius and Jack Chaffin each added a pair of RBIs.
Kade Wilson flummoxed Fairview hitters in the opener, holding them to three hits and fanning eight to earn the complete game win.
In the nightcap, the ‘Cats trailed 1-0 after one, but went off for 20 runs over the next three innings, including an 11-run third to earn the win in five innings.
A trio of players had big games at the plate in Game 2, with Wilson going 2 for 4, driving in three and scoring three, while Logan Pate and Nathan Matthews each drove in three. Chaffin continued his strong day by collecting a double and scoring four times in the win.
That was more than enough for starter Jackson Adcock, who hurled all five innings, holding Fairview to four hits and fanning nine.
Guntersville climbs to 11-13 with the sweep and has won three in a row.
Boaz routs Crossville, 14-0
Boaz made quick work of visiting Crossville on Wednesday, scoring nine runs in the third inning on the way to a 14-0 drubbing of the Lions in league play.
After a scoreless first, the Pirates plated four in the second, then erupted for nine in the fourth, followed by a single run in the fourth, bringing a halt to the game after Crossville’s at-bat in the fifth. In that fourth inning, the Pirates sent 13 batters to the plate, with the first nine batters reaching. The Pirates scored the nine runs on just two hits, taking advantage of three hit by pitches, three walks, and three Crossville errors.
Kylan Hornbuckle finshed the game 3 for 3 for the Pirates, driving in two, while Tyler Pierce was 2 for 3 with a double, also driving in two. Braden Estes and Mason Alexander each collected a pair of RBIs as well.
On the hill, Brandon Honea tossed all five innings for the Pirates, holding Crossville to one hit and fanning four in the win.
Boaz improves to 13-10 on the season and has won seven games in a row.
Middle innings surge leads Geraldine past Collinsville
Through two and a half innings Wedesday, it was all pitching between Geraldine and Collinsville. But in the bottom of the third, the Geraldine bats woke up and plated nine runs over the next four innings, helping the Bulldogs to a 9-4 win.
In a four-run third, Ty Cofield plated a pair with a single, with Bo Harper adding a two-run double in the fifth. The Bulldogs were also helped by seven Collinsville errors in the game. Lead-off hitter Colt Lusher added two hits and an RBI, while Brodie stone was 2 for 3 with a triple and scored three runs.
On the hill, Levi Martin shined for the Bulldogs, not giving up an earned run over 6.2 innings of work, scattering five hits and fanning 14 Collinsville batters.
Geraldine now sits at 12-10 on the season and has won three-straight games.
