Dear Editor,
Steve Flowers’ Dec. 16 column on President Donald Trump’s legacy of judicial appointments is correct. The president has been proficient in appointing judges and Supreme Court justices.
However, Mr. Flowers’ attack on Sen. Doug Jones for failing to meet eventual Justice Amy Coney Barrett, as showing “a total lack of class and Southern civility and gentlemanly manners” is interesting, as I don’t recall a similar attack on Sen. Richard Shelby, or then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, for their similar failure to meet President Barack Obama’s 2016 nominee, Judge Merrick Garland.
Time gets away from all of us, so perhaps I’m just not remembering it. Or perhaps Mr. Flowers is a partisan hack. Either is possible.
David Clemons
Monroe, Georgia
