The Geraldine Police Department is investigating a break-in and robbery at one of the town’s small businesses.
According to Chief Heath Albright, the Geraldine Turf Shop and Repair next to the Geraldine Hardware Store located at 41474 Alabama Highway 75 was broken into and robbed Friday, Sept. 3, sometime during the night. One or more perpetrators apparently broke the front glass door of the shop to gain entry.
After cataloging the store’s inventory, the shop owner determined $8521.47-worth of merchandise was stolen, Albright said. Though she could not confirm what exact items were taken, store manager Cori Benitez, who notified police upon discovering the break-in, said the missing items consisted largely of lawn care related, such as weed eaters.
Albright described the incident as the “worst case scenario” since none of the shop’s security measures appeared to be working at the time.
“It was just the worst case scenario. The glass-break monitor didn’t go off, motion detector didn’t go off, camera systems were not recording,” the chief said during a town council meeting Monday evening.
“Sounds like whoever got it knew what they were doing,” Councilman Tony Taylor responded.
If you have any information regarding the break-in, Albright said to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-8562.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.