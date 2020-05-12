As I sat in an office located in the back of Local Joe’s in Albertville on Monday, listening to owner Jodie Stanfield’s discourse of how his business has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a manager bolted through the door.
Hiding underneath his mask was a jubilant smile.
“We’ve got tables,” he said — something restaurants, bars and breweries across the state have wanted to hear for more than two months.
No longer limited to take-out, curbside pickup or delivery, restaurants across Sand Mountain have reopened their dining rooms and are readily returning to a resemblance of normalcy.
Stanfield said his restaurant initially closed for three weeks before reopening to offer curbside pickup and take out options with a skeleton crew.
In order to reopen their dining room Monday, Stanfield said a lot had to change.
“We took out a bunch of seats,” he said. “So our normal seating capacity is not there, so we’re kind of scared we’re going to go on a wait real fast, but we’re able to get people in and out of here real fast, especially during lunch.
“We expect to get hit pretty hard,” he added. “Because people are dying to get back out. So, we’re geared up.”
All of the state’s guidelines were posted throughout the restaurant for patrons to see, Stanfield said. Also, his employees will be wearing masks and gloves at all times. No condiments, except barbecue sauce, are placed on the table, but he said whenever tables are ready to be cleaned after a patron leaves, everything is thoroughly sanitized. Prior to reopening, he said the restaurant was sanitized and “misted.”
Stanfield said this could be the “new normal,” and he’s OK with that.
“It’s just going to be different,” he said. “Really, I’m excited about the new normal because we’re having to change up our thought process and how we go about things.”
Another positive to stem from the pandemic is the evolution of their to-go business.
“If anything we could’ve established that’s going to be great for us is we’ve established a to-go business that we didn’t have as much of,” Stanfield said.
With positives came the negatives. Stanfield said he has struggled getting financial aid, which has led to furloughs. He only received Paycheck Protection Program funds one week ago.
“We’re excited to get people back to work,” Stanfield said. “We have 50 employees total [including Albertville, Rainbow City and Southside], and I had 35 laid off. So now we’ve got to get back up there and keep it up there.
The restaurant’s catering has also taken a hit thanks to several wedding and event cancellations, but Stanfield said setting up tent locations at places like Graves Family Market in Susan Moore has helped reduce the damage.
Something that will be carefully monitored is pricing, Stanfield said. With growing demand for meat, costs are rising.
“We’ve seen pork go from as low as 78-cents, because everyone was having plentifuls,” he said. “Now it’s gone up a dollar more a pound.”
As long as the cost per pound doesn’t continue to increase, Stanfield said there should not be an increase on his menu.
Stanfield said he felt like the need to buy local has been emphasized since the pandemic first took hold. He said support of businesses and individuals across the area was crucial.
“It’s helped sustain us,” he said. “It’s been amazing.”
Mary Riddle, owner of Grumpy’s Restaurant in Boaz, said though her eatery has remained open for takeout, she’s glad to reopen as well. She said the camaraderie across the community has been missed.
“It’s good to see all the people,” Riddle said. “Everybody’s been missing it, and we’re just glad to be open and get back into feeding people.”
Riddle said there have been no challenges in following state guidelines and keeping patrons at least six feet apart.
“You know, we’re large,” she said. “We can sit 160 people — that’s every seat though — so we’ve got no issues spacing people out. No problems with distancing.”
Other area restaurants have jumped at the opportunity to reopen their dining room, including but not limited to Top O’ The River in Guntersville, Santa Fe Cattle Company in Albertville, Yum Yum Tree in Albertville, Pasquale’s in Boaz and Boaz Café.
