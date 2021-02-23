Albertville’s local recycling center will take over curbside recycling efforts for Republic Services in the City Limits of Albertville beginning late March. Yes, just four weeks from now! Citizens’ recycle pick up will go from being bi-weekly, to weekly, and will remain on the same day as their current schedule. For example, if your recycle is currently picked up every other Thursday, it will soon be picked up every Thursday.
Republic (Allied Waste) will start picking up recycle cans from city residences beginning March 22, and plans to have all cans back in their possession by March 27. During this week, if you live in the City Limits of Albertville, you will receive a few best practice items from Albertville Curbside Recycle to help get you started! By the time your blue Republic recycle can (green lid) is picked up, you will have received a bundle of blue bags from Albertville Curbside Recycle, along with simple, educational infographics with instructions on what the recycling center can accept, and any quick steps you should take to prepare your items for pick up. All recyclables will need to be bagged in your special blue recycle bags and placed at your curb/street for pick up. It’s that simple!
So, what can you expect between now and March 22nd? We understand that life is extremely busy and a month from now may seem like a distant thought. Don’t worry—we will be reaching out to you several different ways before your recycle can is picked up so that you have ample notices and reminders of our new program and when it’s taking affect. If you live in the City Limits of Albertville, you will be receiving a phone call from Republic Services two weeks from the date of your can being picked up, and another call one week prior. The date of your can being picked up will coincide with the last day of your normal scheduled recycle pick up with Republic, so no need to plan on doing anything out of the ordinary that day. Just pay attention to your current recycle day and week, look for notices and reminders from us, and make sure your can is at the road.
You can expect new curbside service from us the following week on the same day, and every week thereafter. We are grateful for our city’s ongoing partnership with Republic Services and appreciate the huge help they will be to us in ensuring this transition is easy and painless.
In case you missed it, a few weeks ago on Groundhog Day, our very favorite possum, Sand Mountain Sam (who predicted an early Spring—fingers crossed!), formerly a long time employee of WQSB, showed up at the recycling center to announce his new job with us! That’s right, after 20 plus years with the radio station, he decided it was time for a new venture and has joined our team at Albertville Curbside Recycle! Who is more qualified than a possum to dig through rubbish and make sure everyone in town is keeping their trash separate from their recycle? Be on the lookout for Sam to make his “official” debut with our program as he works hard to keep our contamination rates low, while making sure all your recycling questions are answered and that you get as excited about reducing, reusing, and keeping our city clean as we are!
“This is a big deal for us and something we’re very passionate and excited about. The recycling center has been in operation since 2009, with this always being a goal of ours in mind. We couldn’t be more thrilled to finally be making it a reality. It is our hope that through our enthusiasm to serve you, proper education on the benefits of recycling, and being able to show you the difference your products are making here locally, and globally, as we work with countries across the world to ensure your recycled items are put to good, sustainable use and never end up in a landfill. We are eager to get our program started for citizens of Albertville and appreciate your support,” stated Jeannie Courington, Director of Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center and Albertville Curbside Recycle.
To keep abreast of our progress throughout the shift in service, educational do’s and don’ts of recycling, and where your products go after they make it back to our local collection center, visit our city’s website at www.cityofalbertville.com and www.albertvilleboazrecyclecenter.com. Also, be sure you follow all of our social channels from Facebook to Instagram for both the City of Albertville and Albertville Boaz Recycling Center.
