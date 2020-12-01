Joanna Hammett and Alexis Powell netted 11 points each while Sara Smith scored 10, propelling Geraldine to a 54-50 victory over archrival Crossville in varsity girls basketball action Nov. 20 at Crossville.
The Bulldogs led 13-12, 31-26 and 46-37 at the quarter breaks.
Shelby Trester and Carlie Johnson scored six each, JJ Dismuke and Gracey Johnson both four and Chloe Murdock two for Geraldine.
Dismuke grabbed 13 rebounds, which led the Bulldogs. Smith cleared seven boards.
Geraldine 65, Asbury 49: The Bulldogs beat their neighbor across the Marshall County line Nov. 21 at Asbury.
Geraldine was in front 15-9, 31-18 and 49-28 at the rest stops.
Trester paced the Bulldogs with 13 points while Hammett tossed in 11. Gracey Johnson scored nine.
Dismuke and Smith finished with seven each. Angelina Varela had six, Murdock five, Carlie Johnson three and Kristen Armstrong and Powell both two.
Dismuke pulled down nine rebounds and Varela seven. Murdock, Trester, Carlie Johnson, Dismuke and Smith all made three steals.
Asbury’s Alexis Adams led all scorers with 18 points.
Keyara Nichols netted eight, Sheyla Pacheco seven, Lilly Patrick six, Yvonne Hernandez four, Merabi Gijon three, Karla Zurita two and Lendy Vasquez one.
Sylvania 73, Geraldine 60: Gracey Johnson powered the Bulldogs’ offense by pouring in 23 points in a Nov. 23 loss in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout at Geraldine’s Nix Gymnasium. Murdock followed her with 11.
Hammett scored eight, Dismuke and Smith five each, Carlie Johnson four and Alexis Powell and Angelina Varela both two.
Sylvania led 17-15 after a quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled ahead 33-32 at intermission. It was tied 46-46 at the final break. The Rams outscored Geraldine 27-14 in the fourth period to earn the victory.
Trester had seven rebounds, Murdock dished out three assists and Dismuke made three steals for the Bulldogs.
Geraldine 56, Fyffe 46: Geraldine knocked off its rival Nov. 24 in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout.
Fyffe led 14-10 after the first period, but the Bulldogs rallied for a 29-23 advantage at the half. Geraldine owned a 41-36 lead after three quarters of play.
Gracey Johnson collected a game-high 21 points. Carlie Johnson and Hammett with 10 each gave Geraldine three double-digit scorers.
Murdock contributed six, Varela four, Powell and Armstrong two each and Dismuke one.
Dismuke topped Geraldine with eight rebounds and five steals. Gracey Johnson racked up six boards and four steals.
Murdock made three steals while Carlie Johnson handed out three assists.
Emma Twilley racked up 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Red Devils.
AnnaBelle Taylor got eight points, six boards, four assists and two steals, and Kirby Coots had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Ashton Childress contributed six points and four rebounds, and Livia Cowart, Alyssa Webb and Emily Stephens all scored three for the Red Devils.
Geraldine 54, Asbury 32: The Bulldogs closed out their run in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout by corralling the Rams on Nov. 25.
Geraldine led 14-8, 25-17 and 41-27 at the quarter breaks.
Carlie Johnson’s 14 points paced the Bulldogs. Hammett sank 5-of-6 field goals and closed with 13 points.
Gracey Johnson contributed five, Murdock and Trester four each and Powell and Dismuke both three. Hallie Burns, Armstrong, Smith and Varela all scored two.
Murdock grabbed six rebounds, and Gracey Johnson and Powell pulled down five each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.