GUNTERSVILLE - After a week off without playing, you could forgive the Guntersville Wildcats for starting Friday night's 5A Area 14 title game against Brewer a little slow.
But once the Wildcats hit their stride, they took over the game in a hurry, going on a 32-6 run to close out the first half on the way to a 68-46 win and the area title.
With the win, the Wildcats will play host to Boaz next week Tuesday in the sub-regional round, while Brewer will travel to take on Douglas in their sub-regional game.
The Patriots started the game strong, jumping out to a quick 10-6 just past the halfway mark of the first half. That's when Guntersville woke up, and went to work in a big way, literally and figuratively.
"We've been off a week so I knew we were going to have a little slow start," Guntersville coach Brett Self said. "We knew they were going to come out and punch us in the mouth early. That's what we talked about all week, can we take their best shot and keep going, and I think you saw that on the defensive end. Our defense is what led us to what we were doing offensively."
The Wildcats outscored the Patriots the rest of the first quarter by a 14-3 margin to take a 20-13 lead into the second quarter, then put the hammer down.
Guntersville's inside duo of Jack Harris and Curt Blanchard then went to work in the second. Harris, at 6-foot-4, and Blanchard, a towering 6-foot-6, both swatted shots, and cleaned up on the offensive glass as the Wildcats outscored the Patriots 18-3 in the second quarter, with the Patriots only points coming on a desperation 3-pointer in the finals second of the half.
The exclamation mark in the second quarter came on Guntersville 16th point, when guard Cooper Davidson lobbed a pass over the Brewer defense to a floating Harris, who one-hand jammed in the alley-oop, sending the home crowd and bench into a frenzy, and the Wildcats to a 22-point halftime lead.
"I'm super proud of them," Self said of his post duo. "Jack Harris has been a senior leader all year, Curt Blanchard is a junior who has come on so much every game, and you saw him tonight dominate the boards. I thought that if we needed to use some size we could have that advantage, but I didn't know it was going to be to the extent that it was. Our bigs really helped tonight, and that was really key in changing the momentum."
Brandon Fussell led the Wildcats with a game-high 22 points, while Harris (15) and Blanchard (8) combined for 23 points. Davidson chipped in with 12 in addition to his alley-oop assist.
That big second quarter stretched the lead to 38-16, and allowed the Wildcats to cruise in the second half.
Matt Kempson and Tamerion Watkins each scored 10 to lead Brewer.
With the area crown in hand, the Wildcats now turn their focus to Boaz, who dropped a tight decision to Douglas in their area final. Guntersville and Boaz are no strangers to each other, squaring off three times this season, with the Wildcats claiming all three victories by double digits.
"It's going to be a battle," Self said. "They have some shooters, some size, and they play with a lot of confidence."
The Wildcats will also see a boost on Tuesday after a couple of key players, including senior Jerrell Williamson, sat out Friday's game. From this point forward in the postseason, it is win-or-go-home.
