I encourage you to join me today and take a look at your spiritual closet…and take inventory.
There is something invigorating about getting a new outfit that fits perfectly, makes you look great, and makes you feel as new as the clothes you're wearing. However, it is very difficult to put on something new without taking off the old.
The one gentleman that comes to mind pretty much every time this thought surfaces in my heart is Bartimaeus. He was a blind man who sat begging by the road as Jesus was leaving Jericho. He cried out for Him, though people wanted him to be quiet. Their warnings just made him cry out all the more. His response when he found out that Jesus was calling for him is what gets me...
"And throwing aside his garment, he rose and came to Jesus."
He had been crying out for change to the One who could achieve it. He had been crying out for vision to the One who could give it. And when his cry was heard and received, he made room for the change he wanted.
What change can you acknowledge needs to be made in your life? Sure, we typically want to achieve some physical changes, but I urge you to dig deeper. Imagine Jesus walking by as you sit in your current situation, and you have this one opportunity to get His attention. When He asks you as He asked Bartimaeus, “What do you want Me to do for you?” what is your reply?
What change do you want? What change do you need?
I dare you to find out, and then go a step further to take off the old garment to make room for the new.
It's time to throw aside the cloaks that keep us in the past and allow Jesus to restore our vision for the hope and future He has planned.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
