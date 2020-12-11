The 2020 Sand Mountain Basketball Tournament is scheduled for Dec. 14-19 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will be sold only at GoFan.com. Ticket sales will be limited to 700 fans per night.
The gate profits will be divided among the nine participating schools this year. North Sand Mountain was scheduled to host this year, but instead will host next year.
The tournament pairings are:
VARSITY BOYS
First round, Dec. 14
No. 8 seed Pisgah vs. No. 9 seed Crossville, 8:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Dec. 15
No. 1 Plainview vs. Pisgah/Crossville winner, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Geraldine vs. No. 5 Section, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Fyffe vs. No. 7 Ider, 7 p.m.
No. 3 North Sand Mountain vs. No. 6 Sylvania, 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Dec. 18
Plainview, Pisgah or Crossville vs. Geraldine/Section winner, 7 p.m.
Fyffe/Ider winner vs. NSM/Sylvania winner, 8:30 p.m.
Finals, Dec. 19
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS
First round, Dec. 14
No. 8 Section vs No. 9 Crossville, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Dec. 17
No. 1 Pisgah vs. Section/Crossville winner, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Sylvania vs. No. 5 Geraldine, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Ider vs. No. 7 North Sand Mountain, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Plainview vs. No. 6 Fyffe, 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Dec. 18
Pisgah, Section or Crossville vs. Sylvania/Geraldine winner, 4 p.m.
Ider/NSM winner vs. Plainview/Fyffe winner, 5:30 p.m.
Finals, Dec. 19
Semifinal winners, 6:15 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
Quarterfinals, Dec. 14
No. 1 Plainview vs. No. 8 Pisgah, 3 p.m.
No. 4 North Sand Mountain vs. No. 5 Sylvania, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Section vs. No. 6 Ider, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Geraldine vs. No. 7 Fyffe, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Plainview/Pisgah winner vs. NSM/Sylvania winner, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.
Geraldine/Fyffe winner vs. Section/Ider winner, Dec. 17, 3 p.m.
Finals, Dec. 19
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
