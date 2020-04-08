Dr. Dustin Bright is currently the chief of staff at Marshall Medical Center North. As one might imagine, he’s been very involved in the local COVID-19 response.
We asked him five questions. These were his responses:
Q: Have any COVID-19 patients been treated at either Marshall North or South or are they self-treating at home?
A: This answer is changing by the minute. I don’t recommend we try to quantify this because it will be outdated information by the time your readers are reading this article.
Q: An issue came up recently where possible COVID-19 carriers were sent to the emergency room for tests. Why is that a “no-no” and what does possible COVID-19 contamination mean for our ERs and hospitals?
A: Our Emergency Rooms are open and available for emergency care. However, as of today, our testing capabilities at the hospital and through the ER are limited. We do not have the current testing kits available to screen outpatients not meeting hospital admission criteria. Our administrators and health system leaders are working diligently to best utilize our current testing capabilities. If someone needs or wants a test for COVID-19 and they are not sick enough to warrant hospital admission, then they should check with their primary care physicians about availability of other avenues for testing.
For the majority of patients that are
infected with COVID 19, they will be able to self-treat at home and not require emergent care or hospitalization. However, there is an estimated 10%-15% hospitalization rate with this virus and a suspected 1%-4% mortality rate. This high suspected hospitalization rate and increased mortality rate are the impetus behind the extraordinary measures that our nation and healthcare system are undertaking.
In addition, COVID-19 suspected or COVID-19 confirmed patients require our medical staff to utilize extra personal protective equipment in order to evaluate, interact with and treat them. We also utilize personal protective equipment, to a lesser extent for non COVID-19 patients. The hospital and staff are making every effort to conserve supplies and limit patient exposures. Again, if you need emergency care do not hesitate to call or come to the hospital, but where other avenues are available we need to use those resources.
Q: If someone thinks they have COVID-19, what should they do?
A: Assess your level of illness:
Do you have fever, cough or shortness of breath? Call your medical provider and discuss your symptoms and get advice. Notify your provider of any recent travel history or exposures to COVID-19 patients or people traveling from other parts of the country.
Stay home, drink plenty of fluids, treat your symptoms with over-the-counter medications. Staying well rested and hydrated can reduce your risk of developing pneumonia.
Notify your primary physician of your concerns via telephone and they can discuss your individual situation and need for further assessment / testing. They can determine if you need to come into the office or go to the hospital.
If you are having a medical emergency, certainly utilize 911/local emergency departments as needed.
Patients and members of the community can call Marshall Medical Centers if they have questions or need further instruction. They can leave a message and a nurse will return their call.
Marshall Medical Center South: 256-840-3477, option 1
Marshall Medical Center North: 256-571-8109, option 1
Q: Where do you think we are in Marshall County in terms of the COVID-19 outbreak?
A: Our testing capabilities are limited, so by any reliable measure it would be difficult to say with any degree of certainty. However, looking at hard numbers such as hospital admissions, confirmed cases and confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, Marshall County is in the very early stages of exposure. We are beginning to see more and more suspicious cases and starting to see our first cases requiring hospital admission.
It is critical, that we as a community do the hard job of continuing the social distancing requests of our local, state and national leaders. The economic consequences are real and devastating. However, this is a necessary/essential step in tackling the spread of this pandemic.
Q: Is there any way to know how bad it could get or when it could end? Will warm summer weather help as it seems to do with seasonal flu?
A: The latest aggregate model is based on the Imperial College London and several other academic models. The aggregate model shows two hypothetical mortality outcomes.
1. Unmitigated spread: This curve is the hypothetical outcome provided we continue business as usual. The hypothetical outcome projected range is 1.5 million to 2.2 million nationwide deaths.
2. Mitigated spread: This curve is the hypothetical outcome using our best intervention practices to slow the spread of the virus. The mitigated curve projections range from 100,000 to 240,000 nationwide deaths. These are hypothetical numbers based on the best information we have today.
The hard numbers and trends we have seen in Italy and New York are indicative of this significantly increased mortality. How bad it gets and when it ends is dependent on a host of variables. Hopefully, as our testing capabilities improve we can move to more widespread testing and begin to open up communities and commerce, while screening for early community outbreaks. When that can happen depends on the widespread availability of the point of care testing kits. I am hopeful we can begin to have a plan in place to start widespread testing in May.
In theory, the warm humid summers could lessen the spread and viability of the virus. There is laboratory evidence the virus is heat sensitive and does not survive as long at temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). So, transmission should be less in very warm, humid environments, but to what extent this decreases transmission we do not have a definitive answer.
Q: What else would you like to share with the citizens of Marshall County about COVID-19?
A: Protect yourself and your family.
Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Especially important after returning from the grocery store or other public place.
If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer with greater than 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your face, particularly your nose, mouth and eyes.
Practice social distancing measures: Avoid large gatherings (greater than 10 people) and nonessential shopping. Maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.
For high risk groups: Mortality risks are greatest for adults over 60 years old and adults with diabetes, heart and lung disease. However, no age group is completely immune.
Information about COVID-19 is evolving rapidly. Stay informed and up to date on the latest recommendations by local and national government leaders and healthcare professionals.
