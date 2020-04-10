This is an opinion piece.
Four months ago, it was Dec. 11, and we were making plans to celebrate the birth of our Savior in our churches at Christmas-time.
Four months later, it’s the weekend of April 10-12, and we’ll celebrate the death, burial and resurrection of our Savior from our vehicles in drive-in church services or from our couches, patios, porches or wherever we choose to watch as our places of worship livestream their Easter services.
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every facet of our lives, bringing our country to its knees. For Christians, it’s brought us to our knees in prayer, asking our almighty God to protect us and heal our nation of this dreaded sickness.
God’s church is the body of believers and not the building, but I will miss assembling together in our sanctuary with my Liberty Baptist family on Easter 2020 to worship our Savior. I’m thankful for the technology the Lord has given us, allowing me to watch my pastor, the Rev. Chris Andrews, deliver his sermons the last three weeks, but I yearn for a return to when I can do so in person.
For certain, the coronavirus pandemic serves as a reminder to Christians about the brevity of life described in the Holy Bible. It’s also made me consider where my treasure is, like Jesus said in Mark 6:21, “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”
My treasure should be in my relationship with my Lord and Savior, because the salvation He gave me when I trusted Him is the only thing that can’t be taken from me.
My beautiful bride, Malarie, is also a Christian, and we’re praying our sons, James and Brady, and daughter, Maggie Jo, will receive Christ as their Savior as soon as they realize their need of His mercy and grace.
I’m eager for a return to normalcy and a restoration of our basic freedoms that have been curbed by the pandemic. However, I also wonder what normal will be in the post-pandemic era.
During these unprecedented days, I’ve found myself taking comfort in the old hymn, “In Times Like These.” The lyrics of the first verse are:
In times like these you need a Savior,
In times like these you need an anchor;
Be very sure, Be very sure,
Your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock.
This Rock is Jesus, Yes, He’s the One;
This Rock is Jesus, The only One!
Be very sure, Be very sure,
Your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock.
The song was written in 1944 during World War II, when America and her allies fought for the cause of freedom against the Axis powers.
Now, the world is fighting against what some have described as an invisible enemy in the coronavirus. God blessed the Allies with victory in World War II, and I believe He will also help us conquer COVID-19.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
