Though increased health and safety guidelines and virtual learning have helped schools remain operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall disruption to in-school learning has left many students behind academically. That’s why Albertville City Schools is discussing changing its schedule for the upcoming school year to provide a “balanced” approach between off days and school days and allow for targeted tutoring to students in need.
A draft of the potential 2021-2022 school calendar shows 178 school days and 187 work days with a two-week break roughly every nine weeks beginning July 19 for teachers and July 26 for students.
The draft shows a two-week break at the end of September into the first week of October; a week off for Thanksgiving; a two-week break at the end of December plus a few days in January for Christmas and New Year; and a two-week-long Spring break in March before school ends on May 26, 2022, for students and May 31, 2022 for teachers.
Superintendent Boyd English said the draft of the new schedule is far from being voted on by the school board, and he plans to continue discussing ideas with various groups in order to reach a solution to post-pandemic learning.
“In [2019-2020 school year], we had 44 less days than what we typically have when we shut down,” English told The Reporter. “Our teachers did a great job, but we lost that face-to-face instruction.”
He said quarantines, remote learning, contact tracing and chronic absenteeism hasn’t made it any easier this school year to keep students caught up.
“We’re just trying to drive the discussion on what we are going to do coming out of the pandemic to meet the new challenges that exist because of the pandemic,” he said.
Addressing reading and math literacy is one of the main areas English said he is focused on in devising a new academic calendar. The two weeks off after each nine weeks would allow time for literacy camps — intensive learning sessions designed to target students in need of extra help.
Beyond that, he hopes whichever calendar model the board approves will address the academic, emotional and mental health needs of all students, teachers and staff. English said teachers could use off the time to “recharge,” take a vacation or to serve as intervention teachers at the literacy camps.
He said feedback to the proposed plan has been mixed so far but reiterated that a lot more discussion is going to take place before it makes it onto the school board agenda.
