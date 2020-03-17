The Sardis City Council declared a state of emergency during its meeting Monday, March 16, to coincide with a declaration previously made by President Donald Trump and Gov. Kay Ivey to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
Mayor Russell Amos, who had attended a meeting with the Etowah County EMA earlier that day, said the council needed to pass its own declaration to qualify for potential disaster relief funds.
Per the EMA’s recommendation, the council voted 3-1 to close all government buildings and recreation areas to the public starting until Monday, April 6, when schools are set to be reopened.
This will include town hall, the Sardis Senior & Community Center, the Sardis City Public Library, the Sardis City Park, ball fields and tennis courts. The mayor said they would also be postponing the recreation sports season.
All city employees are still expected to show up to work, he said. The public can contact city officials by calling 256-593-6492. Dial extension 3 for general information and extension 4 for court/driving school.
“If you feel sick and you got symptoms, stay home,” Amos said. “If you just feel bad, come on … This is new territory for us all. There’s no telling what tomorrow’s going to be.”
Councilman Chris Royal voted against closing all recreation areas, particularly the tennis courts. He argued that having the courts open wouldn’t promote the gathering of large crowds but would provide a place for people to enjoy some outdoor time. He said it should be up to the individual whether or not they chose to partake.
Although they sympathized with Royal’s point, Amos and Councilman Lucas Hallmark said they leaned toward a complete shutdown of all recreation areas. They argued since the other sports areas where closed and teams couldn’t use them for practice, it would be more consistent to close the tennis courts as well. After listening to the council go back and forth on the issue, Police Chief James Harp gave his opinion.
“[The government] is wanting people to stay away from each other,” Harp interjected. “That’s the whole issue here. If the city is wanting to try to comply with what the governor, and president, the EMA and everybody else is wanting to do, they’re wanting to keep everything shut down to keep people away from one another ... We’re just getting started. They’re trying to nip it as soon as they can by telling people … to stay home.”
Harp said his department had received several calls from worried citizens asking about the virus and potential quarantine procedures.
“Fear is running rampant right now,” he said. “I think as a city — and I’m looking from a law enforcement perspective — the least amount of contact the general public can have with one another the sooner this will be squashed.”
In other business, the council:
- Accepted the minutes and financials of the for the February regular meeting.
- Approved paying $2,047.62 to purchase a new cascade compressor system for the fire department. The money would be paid out of the fire tax account along with funds from a FEMA grant.
- Approved paying $1,100 to purchase quick connecting caps for the compressor filling system for the fire department, to be paid out of the special fire account.
- Approved trading the fire department’s old compressor system for a new, Mako brand model for a mobile air bottle filling station.
- Discussed the recent sale of surplussed items on GovDeals.com
- 2009 Crown Vic – Police Department, $1,225.00
- 1999 Chevrolet Suburban – Fire Department, $2,001.00
- 2004 Ford Truck Bed – Fire Department, $1,250.00
Councilmen Brian Carnes and Bobby Pounds were absent from the meeting.
