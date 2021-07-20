Albertville City School System announced today its plans to provide all staff members a one-time $500 supplement on August 31 for the extra work required from COVID-19 pandemic. This $500 supplement will aid in intervention, remediation and recovery efforts.
Students not reading at grade level will be invited to literacy camps built into the 2021-2022 school calendar.
Teachers and parents will have additional tools to assist in parental involvement in a student’s educational experience this year. The $500 supplement will assist with necessary professional development required to implement these and other changes.
Dr. Boyd English, District Superintendent said, “Every faculty member has been asked to carry more than his or her fair share of weight in the past year. The effects of COVID-19 are far reaching and will continue to impact our school system as we work hard this year to ensure our students have not fallen behind. We are grateful for a hard-working team, and this supplement is a small token of that appreciation.”
The supplement will be given to all employees who are working in the system on August 31, 2021. The money will be applied to the September paycheck.
Albertville City Schools currently serves almost 6,000 students in Pre-K through 12th grade at six schools: Albertville High School (9-12), Albertville Middle School (7-8), Albertville Intermediate School (5-6), Albertville Elementary School (3-4), Albertville Primary School (1-2), Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K (Pre-K and K) and the Aggie Advocacy Center and Success Academy.
