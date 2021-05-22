After more than 20 years of Patrick Harding at the helm of the Albertville basketball program, replacing him was never going to be an easy task.
But that challenge is one new basketball coach Dylan Bunnell is ready to take head-on, and one he embraces as he begins a new run of Albertville basketball.
"Excitement is a huge word for it," Bunnell said of his feelings after officially accepting the job on Tuesday night. "And I don’t even know if that does it justice. The idea of being here at this place that is so special and has such a history of great athletics."
While Bunnell is following Coach Harding and the foundation he laid for the program, the two were very familiar with each other, with Bunnell coaching Harding's son Dane in travel ball, and Coach Harding assisting him on some of those teams. But the challenge of taking over for him is something that excited Bunnell about the opportunity.
"Coach Harding, that’s something to me with this job, having a chance to follow a guy like Coach Harding that poured over two decades into this school, basketball program and this city." Bunnell added. "I’ve got familiarity with him and have a friendship with him, and actually coached Dane in travel basketball and Patrick was on the bench with me, so I know him, and it’s this unique challenge of following the man, but that’s the part that excites me most about this, is to take something that he’s done so well and hopefully try to elevate it to another level."
Bunnell has been a fast riser through the coaching ranks. A graduate of Lexington High School, Bunnell started his coaching career as an assistant there, where he says he fell in love with coaching and the idea of leading a program. From Lexington he went to Hartselle as an assistant, then got his first head coaching gig at Randolph, leading the program to its first sub-regional trip in more than a decade in his second season.
After that run, Bunnell took an assistant job at Roane State Community College in Tennessee to get the experience at the college level before returning to Alabama and the high school ranks as an assistant for a season at Brooks, helping the team reach the Final Four before becoming the head coach this past season at St. John Paul II in Huntsville.
"It’s been a little bit of winding road," Bunnell noted. "But I’m hoping that this is one of the last stops and is a sticking place, I’m excited to plant roots here, and get to work, and be part of the community."
That wealth of experience and his enthusiasm for basketball was what made him stand out during the hiring process, according to Albertville High School Principal Jordan Phillips.
"The main thing is his enthusiasm," Phillips said, "He’s young, he’s vibrant, he’s going to bring a lot to the program, a lot of emotion and he’s going to just fit in with us. Replacing a 20-plus year veteran here at the school in Patrick Harding, you’re trying to replace one of the greats, and Dylan, he checked all the boxes for us. He’s got a real good basketball sense about himself, a high basketball IQ, and he’s bringing a lot to the table."
Bunnell was grateful to all who helped him reach this point in his journey, and was extremely grateful to the school board, Dr. Boyd English, as well as Phillips and all who helped make his hire possible.
The challenge of stepping up to coaching at the 7A level is something Bunnell said he embraces, something the program and the school is still transitioning to, a level he says Albertville can and will compete for titles at, thanks to the athletes and the resources the school has provided.
"It's the challenge," Bunnell said of 7A basketball "You’re one of 32 schools to be the top basketball team in the state, and in my mind, when I think of 7A, I just think of the representation of our state, it’s some of the most successful athletic programs, and we want to be in the thick of it. The challenge is what entices me. Because of the resources and commitment the school has, the school has shown they want to do it at that level, so it’s fun to think that the school wants to do it, so let’s go do it.
"Patrick laid the foundation and they understand that’s what it takes. It is a little unique because he only had the one season in 7A, so this is still a new venture for the school, so I think there’s a lot of learning for everyone to come, but we’re going to take it head on. I like to say, 'We don’t come to take part, we come to take over,' and I wanted to instill that attitude in our guys, and we want to talk about winning a 7A title, because that ultimately is the goal and what we’re striving to do."
Bunnell has hit the ground running after being officially hired Tuesday night, arriving in Albertville on Wednesday and spending time with everyone in the basketball program from the middle school teams, to meeting the varsity players. Bunnell's hire will become official on June 1, but he signed a volunteer agreement on Tuesday, allowing him to takeover early and begin the coaching process.
As far as coaching philosophy, Bunnell came back to one word when describing how he hopes the team will play, and what he hopes fans will notice: Pace.
"I approach it as a full-court game," Bunnell concluded. "I try not to think about if we’re offensive or defensive, we just have an identity of how we play and that covers on defense and offense. We want to play baseline to baseline, whether we have the balll or guarding, we want to play with pace. We want to be quick and share the basketball, we emphasize quick attacks, transition offense, getting out and running with space and giving our guys a chance to make reads, make decisions and make plays.
"We’re going to be aggressive defensively with whatever it is, and we’ll look at multiple ways to press and get out and transition, and make a great product where people in Albertville want to come watch us every night. And more importantly, they leave and want to come back because those guys know what we’re doing."
Aggie fans will get their first look at Bunnell and the team next month when Albertville hosts a showcase event that will bring some of the top teams and players in the state to Albertville High School and the Sand Mountain Park, the event is scheduled for the weekend of June 18.
