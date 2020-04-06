Testing for the novel coronavirus will be available at the Marshall County Health Department beginning Tuesday, April 7.
In a statement from the Marshall County EMA, Director Anita McBurnett said patients must be symptomatic in order to be tested. Those symptoms include fever, cough or shortness of breath. In addition to being symptomatic, those to be tested must be age 65 and older, be a health care worker or have a condition that places the patient at higher risk.
The health department is located at 150 Judy Smith Dr. in Guntersville. Testing will be conducted Tuesday, April 7; Thursday, April 9; Tuesday, April 14; and Thursday, April 16; from 1-3:30 p.m. each day.
Referrals from a physician are recommended. Only ages 19 and older will be tested. There is no cost for testing.
Patients can call 256-582-3656 to make an appointment. Once at the clinic, patients are to remain in their vehicle.
