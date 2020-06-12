Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 9: "19 Though I am free and belong to no one, I have made myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible. 20 To the Jews I became like a Jew, to win the Jews. To those under the law I became like one under the law (though I myself am not under the law), so as to win those under the law. 21 To those not having the law I became like one not having the law (though I am not free from God’s law but am under Christ’s law), so as to win those not having the law. 22 To the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some. 23 I do all this for the sake of the gospel, that I may share in its blessings."
Have you ever won anything? Sporting event or a spelling bee or opened a box of CrackerJacks and gotten a great prize? It's a great feeling. As a matter of fact it's something in which you should strive. Set a goal, plan steps to achieve that goal and when you reach that goal you have won. In my childhood there were many fights. Fights over toys, bikes, clothes, schools and, yes, even girls. Most of the time there was a definite winner and loser. One would celebrate with his friends and the other would sulk and sometimes plan the demise of the winner at a later time.
As I have grown older I still have a strong desire to win that was instilled in me long ago. But now I have a family and my definition of winning has changed. When I was little I still remember the first time that I lost at anything. It was a board game played with my aunt who was still in high school at the time. She didn't know that I was supposed to win at everything, so I lost. And I cried and got mad and called her names and planned for her much pain and anguish! But now my idea of winning is to see my children succeed. A win for them is an even bigger win for me. Victory has shown me a new side of their face. It also hurts me to see them not succeed. When they lose I feel their pain, their anguish, the broken heartedness.
I have also found out that sometimes when I win I actually lose and sometimes when I lose I actually win. Now I know that this doesn't make a lot of sense but listen for a second. If I'm in an argument with my wife and I win the argument, now this is completely hypothetical, I will actually be loosing. If all I've won is an argument but I lose emotional attachment and in return she becomes angry then I've lost. But if I lose and actually admit defeat, which is also hypothetical, and do so graciously while realizing that the argument isn't as important as our relationship then I've won.
For some reason each of us has a tendency to "win at all costs" and sometime even then it isn't enough. So we need to see other people lose to feel victory. This is the prevailing attitude in our country and our lives. Everyone needs to be right and then belittle the other side showing all of their flaws and weaknesses. Just as an example let's take Auburn and Alabama football. Auburn has a great tradition and has won a few Heisman trophies. Until recently Alabama had not but they have won somewhere between 17 and 77 national championships, depending the fan with which you speak. The rivalry is intense but it always goes from what our team has done to what your team has not done and how recently have they done it. Democrats and Republicans are the same. Candidates sling mud, people argue, the media tells you that if one side wins it will be the downfall of the United States.
Paul had it right when he said, "Though I am free and belong to no one, I have made myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible." Think of others better than yourself. When you do this you realize the value of others and see that we have more in common than we do that separates us. It also promotes the cause of Christ in that you understand that no matter what your differences are we are all in need of a savior that is Jesus Christ. You should show others love in spite of your differences and by this you show the agape (all encompassing love) of God. That was the love shown when He sent Jesus to die for your sins even though you didn't deserve it and were still a wretched sinner at the time. And you open the that opportunity to win them to Christ.
At one time my favorite shirt was one that said "Second Place is the First Loser". What I've come to realize as a husband, father and especially minister is that when I take second place to Christ in my own life, I become the first winner. And when I put myself second to other people I become the second winner or third winner behind Christ and the other person. But helping others become winners in eternity is better then winning any argument or fight here on earth. "To the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some. 23 I do all this for the sake of the gospel, that I may share in its blessings."
Brent Roe is senior pastor at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
