If unable to work because you’ve contracted COVID-19 or simply have to stay home with your children because schools and day care facilities are closed, you could be getting financial help soon.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which will provide relief to workers who are forced to miss work as a result of COVID-19, was recently signed into law and will take effect Thursday, April 2 and stay in effect through Dec. 31.
Particularly, the legislation requires private employers with fewer than 500 workers to provide paid leave for employees unable to work due to the coronavirus.
Specifics of the legislation include:
• Employees will receive up to 80 hours of fully paid leave if unable to work as a result of a quarantine or they are diagnosed with and/or exposed to COVID-19.
• Employees will receive up to 80 hours of paid leave at two-thirds the normal pay rate if they are unable to work due to either having to care for a child whose school or childcare provider has been closed because of COVID-19 or they have to care for another individual who has contracted and/or been exposed to COVID-19.
• Employees will receive an additional 10 weeks of paid leave at two-thirds their normal pay rate if necessary due to having to care for a child whose school or childcare provider has been closed because of COVID-19. Only employees who have been employed by their employer for at least 30 days qualify for these additional 10 weeks.
• Employees are not eligible for benefits from the legislation if they are able to do telework or work from home.
• Employees who take leave as a result of the legislation may take the higher amount of either their regular pay rate or the minimum wage applicable to them.
Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees are exempt from the requirements of the legislation if providing paid leave will place the business in danger of closing as a result.
