Waymon Brown, a longtime merchant and civic leader who helped spearhead the efforts to incorporate the town of Douglas, Alabama, is celebrating his 90th birthday July 24 with a community reception at Rocky Hollow Farms.
Brown, who was born July 26, 1931, started Brown Hardware in 1960 with his wife, Marie.
They also started Brown Appliance in 1972. The hardware and appliance stores are both still being operated by their son Gary and their grandsons. Gary also serves on the town council.
Waymon followed his father into the well drilling business and later into retail. His parents, Floyd and Annie Mae Murdock Brown, owned Brown’s Grocery in Snead before moving to Douglas and opening a grocery store at the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 and 168.
Waymon and the late Rev. James Spears were among a handful of citizens who were instrumental in incorporating the small rural community that became the Town of Douglas in 1978, a fight that went all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court. Local attorney Robert Hanson donated legal services to defend the town’s right to incorporate. “We’ve got a fire department, a police department, baseball fields and many things we wouldn’t have had without incorporation,” Brown said.
Brown also has served on the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority, the local industrial board and as a board member of the former Community Bank. He helped recruit to the town its first doctor as well as Douglas Pharmacy, which has continued to expand over the years.
Asked what contributed to his success, he said “hard work and long hours.” He hesitated when asked what advice he might give to a young entrepreneur who wanted to join the retail trade. “It would probably be a lot different than it was when I opened up,” he said. “They’ll have to do a lot more now to make a success of it because of all the big stores they’ll have to contend with that I didn’t.”
Brown graduated from Douglas High School in 1949 and immediately headed West with a friend, working on a wheat harvest crew traveling from Colorado all the way to the Canadian border. He then worked various jobs at Chevrolet Gear and Axle in Detroit, Michigan, before returning home to Alabama.
Realizing he was about to be drafted during the Korean War in 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and married Marie Hamrick. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23, 2020. She died Feb. 5, 2021.
After he completed basic training, the couple was stationed in Valdosta, Georgia, before being transferred to Victorville, California, where their first child was born. Over the years they would raise four children together, Sharon Brown-Henry (John) of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Vicki Brown (Chris Klein) of Nashville, Tennessee, Gary Brown (Lisa) of Douglas and Carol Brown of Montgomery.
Brown was an airplane mechanic and was 12 days at sea for his deployment to Korea when the truce was called. He served at the base at Taygue for about four months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.