About the only good thing to come from the College Football Playoff this year was that it proved who the best team was. Not that there was really any doubt heading into the playoffs, but Alabama crushed both Notre Dame and Ohio State, and helped the CFP achieve what its supposed main goal is, crown the best team champion.
But just because the best team was the eventual winner does not mean the games were good or entertaining.
Sure, if you’re an Alabama fan (which I am not, and I’m also not an Auburn fan so this isn’t Tiger bias) it was fun to see them demolish two teams, or if you hate Clemson, it was immensely satisfying to see them get crushed by Ohio State in the other semifinal game.
But therein lies the problem with the College Football Playoff: Frankly, the games have stunk. When you only have three games that matter, the same three games that get talked about non-stop before a ball is ever even kicked off in Week 1, and they’re blowouts most of the time even when you have the best teams, you have a problem.
If you’re a neutral observer who just wants to watch college football and to see excitement and close games, the CFP has been lacking in that drama, to say the least.
And that’s why the CFP needs to expand, just to have more chances at having an exciting game that means something. It’s one thing if Cincinnati and Georgia play an exciting game in the Peach Bowl that ultimate doesn’t matter, but just imagine how much more drama and excitement there would have been had that game been for more than bragging rights.
People will argue and say, “Well we don’t need to expand because Alabama/Ohio State/Clemson will just blow out Cincinnati or whoever else!” Well, what do you think has happened since the CFP started, even with the best four teams, that were supposed to mean closer games?
The winning margins of victory over the last three years of the CFP: 11, 27, 28, 35, 6, 17, 17, 21, 28. One game that was decided by a single score, six of the nine games that were three score blowouts, and one game that was mildly close. And with that has been sinking TV ratings, bottoming out with Alabama’s win over Ohio State that was watched by around 18.5 million people, the lowest viewed CFP game ever. Not just championship game, but of the entire CFP. That’s a problem when semifinal games are bringing in more viewers than the biggest game of your season.
Really, the last classic games came during the 2017-18 season, when Georgia needed double overtime to beat Oklahoma in the semifinals, and then one week later Alabama rallied to beat Georgia in overtime 26-23 on the famed 2nd and 26 play that no Alabama fan will ever forget.
In seven years of the CFP we’ve had three close title games, and three close semifinal games. So of the 21 games that CFP has held so far, 15 of them have been blowouts.
Look at the NCAA basketball tournament. Yes, you get your blowouts in the early rounds, and sometimes in the later rounds when the best teams advance farther into the tournament, but they’re offset by other games that are nail biters and come down to the wire. And because there is also an underdog to root for in any of those games.
Now, I’m not saying that the College Football Playoff should expand to 64 teams, because logistically and from a talent perspective, it makes no sense. But expanding to 8, 12, or 16 teams feels like a must for the Playoff moving forward. Yes, you will still get blowouts, but when you add in 3, 6 or 12 extra games, your chances of having a thrilling game with seasons truly on the line goes up.
Plus, you have the added interest of having a team to root for against the big powers. How many people would watch schools a school like Cincinnati or Coastal Carolina finally get their shot against the big boys? Or how many would at least be interested in finding out what would happen? No offense to Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State, but it’s pretty much impossible for any of them to pull the underdog or “everyone doubted us” card when you’re in the playoffs every year, barring injuries or something else crazy happening.
Again, I understand that the supposed purpose of the College Football Playoff is to crown the best team the champion, but it’s also a made for TV event, and when that event is boring and features a blowout game 80 percent of the time, something needs to change. And the easiest, best way to add excitement is simply to add more teams, and more games.
