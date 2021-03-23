Helen (Roslin) Lewis Williams
Albertville
Helen (Roslin) Lewis Williams, 85, died peacefully surrounded by her six children at Albertville Nursing Home on March 19, 2021.
Helen was born to Percy and Charlotte Lewis in Minot North Dakota on April 20, 1935. She spent her childhood in Granville, North Dakota and later moved to Missoula, Montana with her family where she graduated from Missoula High School.
Roslin, as she was known by most everyone, had a smile that lit up the room. She handmade the most beautiful prom and pageant dresses for all her daughters, helped as a Brownie leader for many years, and was an avid band parent and chaperone for numerous events.
Roslin worked hard at The Food Basket for many years where she made lifelong friends and became famous for the delectable cakes she baked for all their birthdays. During this time she joined a bowling league and had many years of enjoyment. She lived a full life and loved every special occasion with her enormous family. We were all her favorites and we all loved her dearly. One of her happiest moments came late in life when she was crowned Miss Albertville Nursing Home in 2016.
She is survived by one sister, Ann Foss of MN; and brothers Charles Lewis of CO, George Lewis of Texas and James Lewis of MT; six children, Raynell (Alan) Hallmark, Michael (Susan) Williams, Lorill (Wesley) Widner, Minea (Terry) Baker, Diane (Kennon) Sawyer, and Lance (Stephanie) Williams; grandchildren, Amber (Jake) Helton, Bridgette (Zach) Wallace, Lucas (Kristi) Hallmark, Amanda (Bubba) Pitts, Heather (Jason) Wallace, Mickey (Tarah) Williams, Jaime McDaniel, Daphne McDaniel Lyle, Jared Widner, Travis Widner, Shelby (Tyler) Usnik, Jake Baker, Nathan (Melissa) Sawyer, Candace Sawyer, Dalton (Raven) Williams, and Andra Williams; 27 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Charlotte Lewis, of Glasgow, MT; brother- in- law Thomas Foss of MN; sisters-in- law, Pat (George) Lewis, of Texas, Pat (Charles) Lewis, of CO, and Terri (James) Lewis of MT; as well as nephews, Stanley Foss, of CA, Stephen Foss, of MN, and David Lewis, of AZ.
Visitation was Sunday, March 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel in Sardis City. The funeral was Monday, March 22, at 3 p.m. at Whitesboro Baptist Church, where she laid-in-state from 2 until 3 before the service with the Rev. Alan Hallmark and Pastor Michael Williams officiating.
Pallbearers were Lucas Hallmark, Mickey Williams, Jared Widner, Travis Widner, Dalton Williams, Nathan Sawyer, Jamie McDaniel and Jake Baker.
The family would like to thank The Albertville Nursing Home for their loving care and to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice for their kind end of life care.
Jackie D. Jones
Guntersville
Mr. Jackie D. Jones, age 87, of Morrow Street, Guntersville, Alabama, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at McRae Chapel with the Rev. Vicki Mann officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time. at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones was born in Missouri on February 5, 1934 to Arthur Jack and Gladys Kirkpatrick Jones. He was retired from the manufactured housing industry.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Ann Sawyer Jones, of Guntersville; daughters, Lissa Jones Brown, of Guntersville, and Andrea Jones Thompson, of Boaz; grandchildren, Alan Brown, Sarah Kate Brown, Dylan Thompson and Lee Thompson; and a brother, Lee Jones, of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his grandson, John Thompson, and sister, Artie Lou Stevens.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Alan Brown, Sarah Kate Brown, Dylan Thompson, and Lee Thompson and friends, Jerry Horton, Josh O’Shields, David Bridges, and Keith Hill.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a military charity of your choice.
Herbert D. Newman
Albertville
Herbert D. Newman, 71, of Albertville, died March 18, 2021, at his home.
Services were Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Brandon Bruce and Whitt Hibbs officiating. Burial was in Union Grove Cemetery. Survivors include a son, Timothy Newman; a brother, Nolan “Tinker” Newman (Pat); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kathryn Wooten
Attalla
Kathryn Wooten, 79, of Attalla, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services were Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Jackie Gaskin officiated.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Colwell (Marlin), Sherry Wooten Evans, William Lee Wooten (Bonnie Morris), Stacy Wooten (Shannon), Marty Wooten (Kelly Johnson); 16 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Mundy (Teresa) and Kenneth Mundy (Linda); sisters, Janice Nelson (Dennis), Carol Stallworth (Donnie) and Virginia Carson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Marlene Hill Hard
Huntsville
Marlene Hill Hard, 81, of Huntsville, died Friday, March 19, 2021 at her home.
Services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to at Brashers Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Dana Workman officiated.
Survivors include her husband, Rex Hard; daughters, Janice Hard Crowson (Stan) and Julie Violet Sutphin; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Dean Morrow (Wade); and brother, Edwin Hugh Hill (Emma)
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.