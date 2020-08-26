Eight drive-thru voter clinics will take place in Marshall County on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 so that anyone who wishes to vote an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election can conveniently get an absentee ballot application. The Clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.
Voters will be able to get a free copy of their driver's license or valid voter photo ID to accompany their Absentee Ballot Application. The first 50 voters at each location will also receive a pre-addressed, stamped envelope to submit their application and voter ID to the Marshall County Absentee Election Manager, courtesy of the Doug Jones for Senate campaign.
Voter registration will also be offered at each location and everyone will receive a free pocket-size copy of the U.S. Constitution. Copies of the 2020 Alabama Voter Guide will be distributed as well.
The Clinics are sponsored by the Marshall County Democratic Party but are non-partisan, meaning anyone can take advantage of the service.
The locations are:
Albertville - Chandler & Chandler Law Firm, 5960 U.S. Highway 431
Arab - Arab Senior Center, 800 N. Main Street
Asbury - Asbury Volunteer Fire Department
Boaz - Alan Jackson Law Firm, 452 U.S. Highway 431
Grant - 5447 Main Street, Grant Pharmacy Mall, Grant Family Practice Clinic parking lot
Guntersville - 1912 Gunter Avenue parking lot
Guntersville - Williamson-Harris Park, Williamson Street
Scant City - Barry Latham Drug, 8180 AL Highway 69
For more information, please contact Susan McKenney at 256-558-1927.
