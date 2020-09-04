Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the school years had gotten off to a “great” start.
“Due to the preparation and planning of our staff, the start of school was a huge success,” Wigley said. “Under the current circumstances, I don’t think it could have gone any better.
At the last board of education meeting Thursday, Aug. 27, Wigley said 29% of students systemwide had enrolled for virtual learning. She also reported there were 1,728 bus riders, which is approximately half the number from prior years.
On top of the sanitation and cleaning supplies already distributed to the schools, Wigley also said the system had received additional hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The board also welcomed Kathy Brown as the new principal of Sloman Primary School starting Sept. 8.
“With 17 years’ experience in elementary education, we are excited to have her as the principal of Sloman Primary School,” Wigley said.
In other business, the board:
Approved the minutes from the Aug. 13, board meeting.
Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/retirements
1. Randall Taylor, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, retirement/resignation effective Sept. 2.
2. Brandon Love, attendance officer, Marshall County Schools, resignation effective Aug. 21.
3. Darren Young, principal, Sloman Primary School, retirement/resignation effective Oct. 1.
B. Leaves of absence (LOA)
1. Lisa Martin, secretary, DAR High School, LOA effective Aug. 20-Sept. 24. FMLA paperwork is online.
2. Tricia Terwilliger, teacher, Sloman Primary School, maternity LOA effective Oct. 30-Dec. 18.
3. Angela Childress, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, LOA effective Aug. 18-Nov. 12. FMLA paperwork is online.
C. Transfers
1. Mark Franklin, ACCESS facilitator, Brindlee Mountain High School to teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective Aug. 27.
2. Don Hill, Child Nutrition Program maintenance, Marshall County Schools to maintenance Department, effective Aug. 27.
3. Deborah Williams, itinerant EL teacher, Marshall County Schools to full-time EL teacher, Asbury High School, effective Aug. 27.
D. New Employees
1. Trenton S. Powell, teacher, Marshall Technical School, effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
2. Tanya D. Lee, JAG teacher, Marshall Technical School, effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
3. Karter W. Krueger, part-time instructional aide, Marshall Technical School, effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
4. Katie Holaway, temporary teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, effective Aug. 18- Nov. 12.
5. Hailey Davidson, temporary teacher, Sloman Primary School, effective Oct. 30-Dec.18.
6. Darla Farmer, access facilitator, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective Aug. 27.
7. Mike Gardner, bus driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, effective Aug. 31.
8. Nicholas Bolding, bus driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, effective Aug. 31.
9. Glenn Bruce, part-time maintenance Department, Marshall County Schools, effective Oct. 1.
10. Kathryn "Kathy" Brown, principal, Sloman Primary School, two-year probationary contract, effective Sept. 8.
11. Gisella Martinez, part-time translator, Asbury Campus, effective Aug. 27. This position will be no more than 19 hours weekly.
12. Jessica Andres, instructional assistant, Asbury High School, effective Aug. 27, paid from state EL funds.
