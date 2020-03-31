Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley recently sent out a plan for at-home learning following Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement of a supplemental State of Emergency, which allows for the remainder of the school year to be completed in an alternative at-home setting, beginning April 6 and ending June 5.
“The Marshall County Board of Education supports Gov. Ivey’s decision,” Wigely said. “We are in the middle of a public health crisis and the health and safety of our students will continue to be our number one priority during this time. Current Alabama Department of Health guidelines will be enforced for all activities conducted on the campuses operated by the Marshall County Board of Education.”
On Friday, March 27, State Superintendent of Education, Eric Mackey provided expectations, along with a guide for an Academic Continuity Plan. His directive will require local education agencies to develop a plan to continue instruction for state identified critical standards in core subject areas.
“The driving forces to our plan is the availability of student resources and meeting each student’s educational exceptionality,” Wigley said. “Per Dr. Mackey, each system has the option to finish school based on their district calendar. Marshall County Schools will follow the current school year calendar.
“The mission of Marshall County Schools during this time is to maintain consistent communication with students regarding their wellbeing and to do what we can as educators to provide resources and services which prepare students for their next chapter in life,” she continued.
Priority will be given to seniors who are not on track for graduation, students grades ninth through 12th taking credit-based courses, and special education, with other grades to follow, she said.
“Each year, educators begin the school year with review in an effort to address the 'summer slide' in proficiency,” Wigley said. “While classroom learning cannot be fully replicated, our staff is committed to providing the best resources and services possible to help close the gap for all students and prevent as much as possible an increased 'summer slide' of proficiency in critical standards over the next four months.”
Wigley said she discussed the following plan several principals Tuesday during a Zoom video chat meeting. She has asked for more input from teachers before submitting the final plan to the Alabama State Department of Education on due Friday, April 3.
Goal 1: Student/teacher relationships
Goal 1 is to provide opportunities for communication in order to maintain student/teacher relationships and assessment of student needs as related to the student’s well-being.
Strategies:
1. Teachers communicate no less than once a week with each student in their homeroom class. Sources may be email, zoom, or via phone.
Goal 2: Identify target group
Goal two is to identify target group of students to complete critical standards and provide enrichment activities to others.
Strategies:
1. Teachers and counselors collaborate on a list of students who have not completed critical standards, beginning with seniors. Seniors who are on track to graduate and in good standing as of the third nine weeks will be considered “as meeting the graduation requirements’ for the State of Alabama.
2. Teachers call students who have not successfully completed critical standards and have a conversation.
3. Review student’s individual needs. (Special Education, 504, etc.).
Goal 3: Secure a Platform for Learning
Goal three is to provide opportunities for learning via blended instruction of digital/remote learning and paper packets as needed.
Strategies:
1. Individual plans for internet access.
2. Develop and conduct staff survey to determine specific needs of devices and internet access.
Completion deadline- March 30.
3. A survey has been developed for specific needs of Chromebooks and internet access. Principals assign teachers to survey students in homeroom classes to determine specific needs of Chromebook and internet access. (complete with most up-to-date address for shipping purposes). Teachers share updated information with school secretaries to update information in Chalkable. *For survey purposes, a smart phone should not be considered a device. For non-English speaking parents, utilize school interpreters and Language Line as needed. Completion deadline- end of business day on April 1.
4. Assign Chromebooks with inventory log, using the oldest Chromebooks.
5. Guidance on number of Chromebooks per number of children in household.
6. Assign staff to gather Chromebooks with chargers.
7. Pick-up date to be coordinated with other items- workbooks, etc. with an anticipated date of April 6. Future food pickup dates may need to be coordinated separately in order to disseminate on a first-come first-serve basis.
8. Identify staff at the local school to assist with minor technical problems with logins, etc. Media Specialist and one more.
Goal 4: Teaching and learning
Goal four is to provide meaningful instruction to meet the critical standards listed by the Alabama State Department of Education. *Teachers to check for activity completion
Strategies:
1. Download ZOOM app and get familiar with platform. See links provided.
2. Professional development guidance and video to be provided by Mrs. Bonds.
• Teachers collaborate with other grade-level teachers in order to plan and deliver instruction. Divide and conquer! Be certain to follow ADPH guidelines. Do not make things overly complex. We realize many teachers have children at home, and we also realize many parents work and have multiple children at home. We are only focusing on high quality work to complete critical standards and not busywork; however, teachers are encouraged to provide students with enrichment activities but should be labeled as such. Keep communication concise and have a set time for communication- a set time for office hours. What we do over the next five weeks is important, but what is most important is securing a jump-start for the next school year. Before the next school year starts, the plan is to have a couple of weeks for students’ skills to be assessed and a review to be conducted.
*Provide students with contact information for mentors in Project Literacy and Project Graduation
Examples for the next five weeks:
Grades 6-12 – Edgenuity, Zoom, APT, APL, Credentialing packets, Method Test Prep for ACT, Google classroom and i-Ready for 6-8.
Professional Development videos will be sent for teachers to develop custom courses. Accounts are set up for each teacher.
• View Dr. Davis’s WebEx.
• Identify students
• Identify standards
• Collaborate with other teachers to develop courses
• School to complete a call to parents encouraging students to login to email and to communicate times to check student email.
• Tests will be opened for students to take at home.
• Alternative school students who are assigned for the remainder of the year will continue courses with their A-School teacher.
• Students who want to increase their proficiency has the opportunity to do so.
• Seniors who are not on track for graduation will complete up to the 3rd nine weeks of coursework.
• Credentialing -
Grades k-5 – i-Ready and paper packets, ZOOM, AR Books opened for home use, IXL, Finish Line, etc.
• Most critical standards have been covered.
• Teachers will be provided a critical standard pacing planner, as well as, a five-week lesson planning guide to be used as documentation for assignments/activities.
• Zoom meetings among teachers to identify what needs to be covered.
• Sample packet - 10 pages front and back
• Send home go-math workbooks and any other consumable item for enrichment.
PreK – Facebook Group, Zoom
3. Principals will assign times for use of copiers in the building. Teachers may also use instructional supply funds to copy packets at local printers:
Staples –
H & H –
4 Star –
If other funds or sources are needed, please notify your principal.
4. Principals will be provided a template for daily instructional schedule, which can be adjusted for needs at each individual school. A set time across the district will be reserved for teachers to collaborate in groups for grade level or subject area. These will be at the same time across the district to provide support and district-wide professional development.
5. Final course grade option – Retrieve input from teachers on options listed in state plan. (Completion by noon on Wednesday)
6. Make every effort to provide services for all students with disabilities, including students with 504 plans, and maintain appropriate documentation to support all efforts. A service log template will be provided. Teachers, administrators and counselors will collaborate and utilize creative options to meet the individual needs of students. Intervention programs are available and are specific to each school. Ex: Lexia, TeachTown, Unique.
7. Support English Language (EL) Learners through collaboration with EL teachers, classroom teachers, interpreters and digital software to:
a. Utilize Chapter 10 of the USDOE English Learner Toolkit as guidance
b. Provide effective two-way communication with families
c. Utilize Transact to provide parent notices in home language
d. Utilize bilingual staff and translators to communicate with parents
e. Utilize the App - Talking Points to assist with parent communication
f. Utilize Zoom and Zoom translation app to provide instruction and communicate with EL students and parents
g. Utilize Elevation Strategies program for instructional support with the core program
h. Utilize Elevation Education Data portal for EL data and documentation
i. Tailor instruction in all four domains (listening, speaking, reading and writing).
j. Create prerecorded Model lessons supporting the critical standards and supporting language acquisition. These will be pre-recorded by EL staff and made available to EL students.
k. Utilize Finish Line Online which is available for high school EL students to support language acquisition
l. Provide documentation within student log and Elevation.
Goal 5: Preparing for next school year
Goal five is to provide and identify resources in an effort to prevent a regress in proficiencies
Strategies:
1. Possible Mini-camp (SmartStart or JumpStart) for two weeks before school starts. (TBD)
2. Teachers reach out to students and communicate online enrichment activities for summer months.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding throughout this process,” Wigley said. “Nothing can replace the learning that takes place in a classroom; however, your efforts will make a difference in children losing and gaining proficiency during this time.
“We appreciate all the efforts of everyone,” she continued. “The Marshall County School System has an incredible staff who perform miracles on a daily basis! As a district, we do not want to make this more than it needs to be, thus overwhelming our students and burdening our parents. Our overall mission is taking care of our students and staff. We are educators and we are flexible. Have no doubt, we will rise to this challenge! We are accustomed to change and specifically to change which meets the needs of students. It is the very core of what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.