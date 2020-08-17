Several passengers were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday at about noon near the intersection of Alabama 75 and Spears Road.
Douglas Police Chief Eric Speight said a 15-passenger van loaded with 11 workers bound for a chicken plant was struck by another vehicle. Witnesses at the scene say the driver of the second vehicle may have suffered a medical issue, causing the wreck. The van rolled and came to rest in a ditch.
Linda Girdlestone, a former law enforcement dispatcher, said she rolled up on the wreck Monday at about noon and got out to offer aid.
“I know what it is like to be in an accident,” she said. “I know how to do CPR so I stopped and tried to help.”
She said at least four passengers in the van sustained injuries, ranging from broken arm and leg to head and internal injuries.
One person was transported from the scene by an Air Evac helicopter.
“No one sustained critical injuries and no one has died,” Speight said at the scene.
Several ambulances from Marshall Medical Centers were on scene, as were Alabama State Troopers, Douglas Police, Douglas Volunteer Fire Department and Albertville Fire Department.
Kim Puckett and her daughter, Erika Lambert, said they heard the wreck and weren’t surprised at the seriousness.
“I heard a big boom and knew someone had wrecked,” Lambert said.
Puckett lives on the corner of the intersection of Spears Road and Alabama 75.
“This road is bad,” Lambert said. “People and trucks fly down this road like it is the interstate.
“When I turn into mom’s house, I always turn my turn signal way down there. People will run you over. A lot of times I just drive through the yard, just to get off the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.