MONTGOMERY — Alabama senior citizen centers will be allowed to reopen for indoor activities as of Monday, April 19, 2021. Senior centers are highly visible focal points within their communities and offer programs and services for older individuals in five main categories: health (including mental health), social, nutritional, educational, and recreational.
“Our senior citizens have looked forward to the time when we could regather at these nurturing senior centers and I am so glad the day has come when the centers can reopen for indoor programs,” said Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown. Brown said that she looks forward to resuming her visits to senior centers throughout the state.
The decision to reopen for indoor activities at senior centers will be made by each municipality/senior center manager. Moreover, the Department of Senior Services has issued guidelines for indoor activities in accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s State Health Order of April 7, 2021. These guidelines can be found on the ADSS website at alabamaageline.gov.
Please contact your local senior center to learn about center reopening plans. You may also contact your local area Agency on Aging through the Alabama Age Line at 1-877-425-2243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.