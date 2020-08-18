2020 has been a year of many good, bad and uncertain things – from a pandemic to a presidential election – but possibly the most important is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, which guaranteed and protected women’s Constitutional right to vote.
The 19th amendment granted American women the right to vote, a right known as women’s suffrage. It was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, ending almost a century of protest.
Fast forward 100 years, and women now play an important role in politics, locally and nationally.
Andrea LeCroy, Marshall County Probate Judge, said she remembers being a small child going to the polls with her mother.
“I didn’t really understand at the time what it was all about, but I knew enough to realize it was important,” LeCroy said.
It wasn’t until the 1990s when she began working at the Probate Office and watched then Probate Judge Tim Mitchell run a re-election campaign did she realize what an important part each and every voter has in the process.
“It was then that it really hit home to me that your voice is truly heard,” she said.
“Seeing the process of an election, what it entailed – it made an impression on me. Voting was a chance for each and every person to go and say who you believed in was the best person for your city, county or nation.”
A vote to remember
Susan McKenney, chairwoman of the Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee, said she’ll never forget her first time casting a vote.
“Growing up in a hyper-political family, women casting their votes on Election Day seemed like an obvious component of democracy to me,” McKenney said.
“My father, like me, was a longtime chair of our county Democratic party. That meant I had a front row seat during elections for years before I cast my first vote in 1974, less than a month after my 18th birthday. And what a great first ballot-casting it was!”
In 1972, incumbent Republican President Richard Nixon had defeated Democratic U.S. Sen. George McGovern, of South Dakota, with a huge margin of victory in the Electoral College.
“No one was more disappointed than my politically astute mother,” she said.
The Watergate Scandal happened, forcing Nixon to resign in favor of Gerald Ford and the 1974 mid-term election was held in the wake of the scandal, which, coupled with high inflation, allowed the Democrats to make large gains, taking 49 seats from the Republicans and increasing their majority above the two-thirds mark.
“It was a proud moment for the Democrats and my vote had made it possible,” McKenney said.
“And through a twist of fate, my mother who worked for a large publishing company, went on to be the sole proofreader of ‘The Memoirs of Richard Nixon.’”
Personal responsibility
Jennifer Palmer, executive director of the Marshall County Legislative Office, said she believes voting is a personal responsibility.
“The first time I went to vote, I realized it is one of the most important times you have a voice,” she said. “It is your right to be heard. I actually just discussed this with my 18-year-old daughter. I told her voting is a big responsibility. It is your responsibility to look at the candidate’s position. Don’t vote based on what everyone says on social media or what the other party says or what you see on TV. You have to vote what matters to you. Voting is your chance to voice that opinion.”
Palmer said she knew as child that the political process was an important part of being an American.
“I was in the seventh grade and my family went to watch Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration,” she said. “It came a blizzard that year … and we had to watch it on TV in a senator’s office.
“It was such a neat thing for a little girl from Alabama to be there. At that moment, I knew I had just as much right to be there as anyone. I knew I was a part of that.”
History lesson
During America’s early history, women were denied some of the basic rights enjoyed by male citizens. For example, married women couldn’t own property and had no legal claim to any money they might earn, and no female had the right to vote. Women were expected to focus on housework and motherhood, not politics.
On May 21, 1919, U.S. Representative James R. Mann, a Republican from Illinois and chairman of the Suffrage Committee, proposed the House resolution to approve the Susan Anthony Amendment granting women the right to vote. The measure passed the House 304 to 89—a full 42 votes above the required two-thirds majority.
Two weeks later, on June 4, 1919, the U.S. Senate passed the 19th Amendment by two votes over its two-thirds required majority, 56-25. The amendment was then sent to the states for ratification.
By March of the following year, a total of 35 states had approved the amendment, just shy of the three-fourths required for ratification.
Southern states were opposed to the amendment, and seven (including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia) had already rejected it prior to Tennessee’s vote on Aug. 18, 1920. It was up to 23-year-old Representative Harry T. Burn, a Republican from McMinn County, Tennessee, to cast the deciding vote.
With Burn’s vote, the 19th Amendment was fully ratified.
