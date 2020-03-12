Boaz’s head court magistrate was arrested Thursday morning, March 12, for allegedly purchasing pain pills from a former Boaz City Jail inmate.
Crissy Marie Ginn, 39, of Albertville, has been charged with criminal solicitation to commit a controlled substance crime, according to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.
About one week ago, Gaskin said, the department received a tip suggesting Ginn had been making the illegal pill purchases. After an investigation was launched by the Narcotics and Investigative division, Gaskin said officers were able to confirm the citizen’s suspicion a few days later. When Ginn was later questioned, Gaskin said she admitted to the crime.
Gaskin said the pills she had been purchasing were Norco — pain pills containing a combination of acetaminophen and hydrocodone.
Ginn had been a Boaz City Court magistrate for more than five years, Gaskin said, and served as head of the department.
The investigation is ongoing. Gaskin said an audit for the department to ensure financial records at the court would be likely.
She was transported to the Marshall County Jail, booked and released on a $2,500 bond, Gaskin said.
So glad she got caught
Glad she got caught. She has always thought she was so much better than everyone else. She always treated everyone like the dirt under her feet. I hope the City of Boaz, Mayor Dyar and Chief Gaskin terminate her and I hope the courts makes sure she doesn't ever work in any court system of any kind or law enforcement for the rest of her life.
I completely agree she always looked down on everyone thinking she was MRS. perfect but boy doesn”t god have a way of teaching all of us a lesson traching us we need to be and STAY HUMBLE ALWAYS.,
I really hope she has to go through what every other person with that charge has to go through, but I'm guessing she will just get a slap on the wrist. She is a hateful woman and I'm glad she got caught. Whatever the outcome, I'm sure it won't be public knowledge.
