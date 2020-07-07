After reporting just one confirmed death due to COVID-19 over the long Fourth of July weekend, the state’s number of deaths officially topped 1,000 with 1,007 deaths confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of Tuesday, there were 45,263 cases of the novel coronavirus across the state. Of those, at least 22,082 have recovered. Nationwide, 2,948,397 people have been infected according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 130,430 have died and 924,148 have recovered.
Within the last 14 days, there have been 13,511 cases confirmed in Alabama and at least 127,292 tests have been taken.
In Marshall County, a total of 1,770 cases have been confirmed (11 probable) and at least 11,274 tests have been administered; 11 deaths have been confirmed.
In DeKalb County, a total of 761 cases have been confirmed (nine probable) and at least 5,459 tests have been administered; five deaths have been confirmed.
In Etowah County, a total of 790 cases have been confirmed (11 probable) and at least 10,044 tests have been administered; 13 deaths have been confirmed.
In Blount County, a total of 251 cases have been confirmed (four probable) and at least 3,577 tests have been administered; one death has been confirmed.
So far, 858 of those infected had to be admitted to an intensive care unit and 479 had to be place on a ventilator. Nearly 4,000 healthcare workers have been infected as well as 1,725 long term care employees and 2,699 long-term care residents.
Out of the state’s total number of cases, the largest infected age group making up 41.6% of cases ranged from 25-49 years of age. Patients 65 years or older comprised 17.01%; ages 50-64, 20.27%; 5-24, 19.02%, and 0-4, 1.75%.
Females made up the majority of cases with 55.58%; males, 43.31%; and 0.8% of the genders were unknown.
Regarding race, 34.23%, or roughly 15,500, of the infected were white; 34.84%, or 15,800, were black; 0.42% were Asian and roughly 30% were other or unknown. Ethnically, 59.05% were non-Hispanic, 9.5% were Hispanic and 31.45% were unknown.
Marshall County had an infection rate per 100,000 people of 1,178; DeKalb County, 597.1; Etowah County, 419.5; and Blount County, 269.8.
Of the confirmed deaths, 78.4% were among patients 65 years or older, 16.9% were between the ages of 50-64 and 4.4% were between the ages 25-49. Five hundred fourteen of the confirmed deaths were male and 490 were female. Close to 86.4% were ethnically non-Hispanic with 44.8% of the confirmed deaths involving black patients, 49.7% white and 0.4% Asian.
In addition to being over the age of 65, patients with underlying medical conditions have been reported to be especially vulnerable to the disease. Of the 984 deaths confirmed as of Monday, July 6, approximately 245 patients had the underlying condition of chronic lung disease, 414 had diabetes mellitus, 657 had cardiovascular disease, 277 had chronic renal disease and 40 had chronic liver disease. Five hundred sixty-two confirmed deaths had multiple underlying medical conditions and 43 had none. Of those 38, 67.4% were 65 or older, 41.9% were male, 34.9% were black, 60.5% were white and 4.7% were of another race.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Alabama is projected to have a total death count of 1,914 by Oct. 1. With universal mask wearing, that projection lowers to 1,397. As of Tuesday, Alabama was projected to need 324 hospital beds out of 5,744 available.
The state’s current amended safer-at-home order will remain in effect until July 31.
