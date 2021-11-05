- Kenneth Eugene “Red” Marsh
Boaz
Kenneth Eugene “Red” Marsh, 74, of Boaz, died on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his residence.
No formal services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Born December 20, 1946, to Tyrus Dearryll Marsh and Gertrude Sitz Marsh, Red was a retired engineer millwright from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in Gadsden, Alabama.
Red is survived by his wife, Julia Eason Marsh, of Boaz; and his children, William Patrick Marsh, of Boaz, and Shannon Marsh Griggs, of Arab; son-in-law Shay Allen Griggs of Arab; and grandchildren, Anna Katherine Griggs and Abigail Griggs; and brother, retired LTC Julian Travis Marsh, of Marianna, FL.
The family would like to thank Etowah Memorial Chapel and Bart Kirtland, funeral director, for the excellent support provided.
The family would like donations be made to a charity, church, or organization of the donor’s choosing in Red’s name.
Rev. Robert “Bob” Calvert
Boaz
Rev. Robert “Bob” Calvert, 89, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Wilks officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from noon until service time at the funeral home.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Barton and Karen Calvert, of Boaz, and Adam and Mandy Calvert, of Birmingham; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Darryl Sockwell, of California; and 11 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center, 1314 Shocco Springs Road, Talladega, AL 35160 or Encompass Hospice, 9044 Highway 431 N., Albertville, AL 35950.
Carlton Fairris
Rainsville
Carlton Fairris, 77, of Rainsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 3031, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Elliott officiating. Burial will follow at Kirk Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Fairris, of Rainsville; sons, William Fairris (Jeanine) and Waymon Johnson, both of Rainsville, Jim Johnson, of Sylvania, Kevin Johnson of Scottsboro and Brandon Johnson (Melissa), of Flat Rock; daughters, Carole Fairris, of Geraldine, and Karen Brooks (Dwight), of Henagar; brother, Grady Fairris (Karen), of Rainsville; sister, Norma Nance (Bill), of Rainsville; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Hilario
Molinar-Salinas
Albertville
Hilario Molinar-Salinas, 66, of Albertville, died Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
Services were Nov. 3, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Jeff Stanford and Lonnie Craft officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Fay Molinar; daughter, Alice Molinar; son, Larry Salinas; stepson, Bobby Randolph (Trish); sisters, Lucy Molinar, Berta Molinar, Cefe Molinar and Naty Molinar; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Johnnie Frey
Guntersville
Johnnie Frey, 72, of Guntersville, died Nov. 2, 2021.
Services will be Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Frey; two children, Marnnie Nelson and John Paul Frey; daughter-in-law, Christy Frey; stepson, Bradley Mims; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.