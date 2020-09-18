A Guntersville man faces several charges following a home invasion and stabbing at a Pleasant Grove Road home Thursday morning.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Nicholas Lee Goble, 40, of Guntersville, allegedly forced his way into a residence in the 9000 block of Pleasant Grove Road at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. He and the victim got into a fight ending with both men receiving stab wounds.
Both men were transported to Huntsville Hospital by Air Evac and Survival Flight medical helicopters. Both choppers landed in a hay field adjacent to the scene to collect the injured.
Goble was treated and later released from the hospital. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree assault.
Bond was set at $90,000, Guthrie said.
The unidentified victim remains in Huntsville Hospital in stable condition, Guthrie said.
Responding for assistance were multiple Marshall Medical Center ambulances, two medical choppers, Guntersville Fire and Police departments, and the Douglas Police Department.
Deputies remained on scene for a few hours, collecting evidence and photographing the scene.
Multiple large paper bags full of evidence were taken from the scene. Yellow crime scene tape encircled the property.
Guthrie said Goble’s burglary charge comes after he crossed the threshold of a dwelling occupied by one or more persons. The criminal mischief charge stems from damage to personal property in and around the scene. The stabbing brought about the assault charge.
