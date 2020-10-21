COVID-19 quarantines among the Douglas football team forced the cancellation of Friday night’s Class 5A, Region 7 game between the Eagles and Crossville at Arthur Jarvis Stadium.
The Lions pick up the forfeit win in what was scheduled to be the Region 7 finale for both squads. Crossville improved to 2-7 overall and finished 2-4 in the region standings.
Crossville received a forfeit win in region play for the second week in a row, as COVID-19 quarantines forced Sardis to forfeit an Oct. 16 contest.
CHS head coach Dusty Darnell said his squad will replace the Douglas game by traveling to Pell City on Friday night at 7. The Lions-Pell City matchup won’t count in either team’s overall record.
Crossville is scheduled to host archrival Geraldine in its season finale Oct. 30.
The Eagles slipped to 3-6 overall and closed 1-5 in the Region 7 standings.
Douglas head coach Brandon Lyles hopes his team will be able to travel to Pisgah in its season finale Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.