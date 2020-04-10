During this time of COVID-19, much is being required of us all. “Social isolation” and limiting interactions with others is causing many people to having various kinds of issues that are becoming tougher to deal with. People who may already suffer from a mental illness are becoming more and more anxious, depressed and all the other things that go along with these difficult times.
There are many techniques that people learn either through experience, training or friendly advice that helps them to get through times like this. However, not everyone has the knowledge or information at hand to be able to find healthy coping skills to improve their chances during these tough times. Below are some simple things that everyone can do to improve their outlook, attitude and overall mental health during these scary periods.
1. Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation. Reach out to your friends and family and talk and connect via phone or FaceTime. With all of the technology we have at our fingertips, make use of your social network to not be isolated.
2. Reach out to a neighbor who may need help. Be mindful if you have a neighbor who may be in the at-risk population and if you are heading out to the store, ask them if they need anything that you can pick up. This will not only help them, it will also help you. Simple acts like these can go a long way and can also make us feel better which improves out mental health overall.
3. Exercise. During stressful times going outside and taking a brisk walk can help you relax, boost your mood and help you in managing your stress levels. During this time, it is still important to avoid unnecessary interactions in public, but your physical health is essential to a robust immune system.
4. Eat a healthy diet. Research has shown that what you eat—and don’t eat—affects the way you think and feel. Especially this time of year in general despite the COVID-19 issues, your body needs good nutrition to fight off the viruses that are so prevalent.
5. Drink alcohol in moderation. Alcohol is a depressant and drinking too much can often make your mood and anxiety levels worse. Be responsible and able to handle situations as they arise. Partaking in anything that reduces your body’s ability to defend itself is never a good idea. Be modest.
6. Get enough sleep. Make sure to put self-care as a priority and do your best to get enough sleep. Sleep has many benefits and during stressful times it can help aid in keeping your mind and body healthy. Rest is one of the top ways to ensure your body has what it needs to not only stay healthy, but to fight off the viruses that often plague us this time of year.
7. Consume the news in moderation. While it is important to stay informed and up to date on the latest information about the Coronavirus, too much information adds to our stress levels. The repetitive nature of news reports is not good for our mental health. Once you are informed, turn off the news and read a book, watch a good television show or feel-good movie. Now would be an excellent time to ask friends for recommendations of series to watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, etc.
Most importantly, know that being anxious in this time is a completely normal response to stress. Should the stress be too much for you to take, please seek professional help for yourself, if necessary. We have faced other difficult times in the past and with proper care we will get through this too.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol, drug or mental illness and needs help, please contact Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare for more information and/or treatment options.
Guntersville office: 256-582-3203 Scottsboro Office: 256-259-1774 Cedar Lodge (Substance Abuse Treatment) 256-582-4465.
David Holmes LPC-S, NCC, is the program director for the Marshall County office of Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare.
