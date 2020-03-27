[Editor’s Note: I wrote this column, though with a heavy heart, in celebration of the life my grandmother lived.]
I’ve put off writing this column as long as I could, because part of me still wants it all to be a dream, but it isn’t.
Sunday afternoon, March 22, we laid my sweet grandmother, Merlene “Mawmaw” Beck, to rest at Red Apple Baptist Church Cemetery in Boaz. She was 83. She was survived by five children, 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, six brothers and sisters, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Though funeral services and visitation were abbreviated due to the coronavirus pandemic, Boaz Carr Funeral Home and Bart Kirkland did a wonderful job directing and catering to our family’s needs. Part of me chuckles that it was such a quick service, because I can just hear Mawmaw say, “Well that’s alright. Y’all didn’t need to do all that for me anyway.”
If you didn’t know my Mawmaw Beck, she was the epitome of what it means to be a saint and a servant.
We used to joke about how she’d always say, “You need something else?”
As she got older, she learned how to ask without asking by saying, “Why don’t you get some more of this?”
I’ve never known someone so generous and selfless. She always strove after the example set by Jesus Christ. Though she wasn’t perfect, she sure was close. Above her bed, she had an illustration hanging that was fitting of her Christ-like personality: “Don’t forget where you came from, but never lose sight of where you are going.”
I remember when I was in grade school, I’d come home and stay with Mawmaw until my parents returned home from work. On occasion, as I was watching TV, Mawmaw would look at me and see my hair was in a typical, oil-tangled mess. She’d smile and sweetly say, “Come here and let me wash that hair in the sink.”
At the time, I hated it, because she’d scrub my scalp like she was scrubbing a mud stain out of a white T-shirt. But it never once hurt, even though I’d let on like it did. I just wanted to watch TV rather than lean over into the sink for five minutes.
After she would finish, I’d feel clean. But my head would feel numb. Then she’d grab a towel, drape it over my head, hug me, give kiss me on the cheek and tell me she loved me.
Today, I try to play those moments in my mind, over and over again, hoping to hear her voice again; asking to let her wash my hair again; hoping to feel her gentle hands again; hoping to feel her warm embrace and that tender kiss on my cheek.
But the only thing I can feel is numb.
I’ve spent hours crying and spending time with family. Every time I shed tears, part of me feels selfish. She wouldn’t want us to worry about her. And we shouldn’t, because we can only imagine how happy she is now.
I envision her at the feet of Jesus, asking him “Is there anything else I can do for you?”
She’s reunited with her husband (my grandfather), Rayburn, her son (my uncle), Donnie, and so many others. Most importantly, she’s free of pain.
She was an angel on Earth in every sense, and now I can smile — though still a bit difficult — because that angel we dearly loved was finally called home.
Taylor Beck is managing editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
