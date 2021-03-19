Members of the Boaz Rotary Club donated more than $9,000 to Boaz Elementary School Thursday. The funds will be used to erect awnings over the area where special needs students are picked up and dropped off for school.

Pictured are, in front, from left, Dr. Charisse Jordan, BES Principal Josh Walker, and Rotary members Dr. Mark Davis and Dr. Robby Spruiel. In back are Rotary members Heath Wilson, Royce Ogle, Charles Wilson, Boaz City Schools Superintendent Todd Haynie, and Rotary members Jonathan Bottomlee, Ronny Dobbins and Bruce Sanford.