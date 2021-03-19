Dr. Charisse Jordan, president of the Boaz Rotary Club, knows the importance of children attending school and staying well.
To that end, Jordan and fellow Rotary members donated $9,250 to Boaz Elementary School Thursday to pay for an awning to be erected at the rear of the school over where special needs students enter the school building.
“It needs to be covered,” Jordan said. “I can only imagine what these children feel like when they have to be taken from the car to the building in the rain and wind and cold. Then they have to stay inside damp or whatever. That’s not comfortable.”
Often times, children are dropped off and picked up multiple times a day, said BES Principal Josh Walker. Many children must be assisted from their vehicles or have wheelchairs or walkers, making the transition from vehicles to the school building more drawn out.
“We are going to make this a priority,” said Boaz City Schools Superintendent Todd Haynie. “A lot of projects have been put off due to Covid. Workers and contractors get sick too. But we are going to get on this project just as quickly as possible.”
Jordan said the club’s motto is service above self and they are doing just that with this project.
“We heard about this need and were able to bring it to fruition,” Jordan said. “We are happy to help and be able to partner with our school system in a big project like this.”
Haynie said school employees were excited about the upcoming construction.
“We can’t thank the Rotary Club enough for them to be so willing to partner with something as important and as big as this,” Haynie said.
