Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing woman

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing person Brenda Kate Stuckey.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, family member dropped Stuckey off at the intersection of Wagner Drive and U.S. 431 in Albertville back in June. The family has had no contact with her since that day.
Ms. Stuckey is 33 years of age, stands approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Brenda Kate Stuckey please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
