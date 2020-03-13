Dear Editor,
In 2018, I issued a community notice concerning the need of a crossover on U.S. Highway 431 in front of Mountainboro fire station. My correspondence and meetings with Etowah County officials, local Alabama DOT and local state officials have been supportive. The question has always been where the funds would be acquired for a $150,000 to $200,000 project. I was informed that half of the cost of the project would be traffic control.
During the last year, Mountainboro personnel have worked five separate incidents on U.S. 431 where the entire northbound or southbound lanes were totally blocked. Three wrecks involving 18-wheelers, all near Happy Hill Road, caused total road blockage. To block the southbound lane and one the northbound lane. In December 2019, during a tornado warning with 40 people inside the shelter, a tree blocked both northbound lanes and one southbound lane of U.S. 431. In January, a tree slid on the mountainside blocking both southbound lanes. This incident resulted in damage to two cars. In February, a mudslide on Sheffield Gap Road caused road blockage with another tree just yards from U.S. 431.
During my 25-year membership and four years as an auxiliary member, we have responded to more than 1,000 incidents on U.S. 431. This includes wrecks, car fires, grass fires, rockslides, trees blocking the road, broke down 18-wheelers and debris on the road. Members of the Mountainboro fire department have volunteered thousands of hours responding to accidents on U.S. 431. Many of those hours have come during freezing and blistering temperatures, rain storms, tornadoes in hurricane winds at all times of the day and night. Someone might ask, what is the value and cost of the members hours spent on traffic control?
As members of the Mountainboro Volunteer Fire Department, we seek a safer means of accessing the southbound lane of U.S. 431. Eighty percent of the calls the department responds to require us to travel southbound. For 11 years, trucks up to 32-feet long have had to enter the northbound lanes, travel several hundred feet and make a U-turn from the right lane in a 32-foot crossover. These U-turns must be made in a 65-mph zone.
I am a retired state employee and I know about budgets and risk management. I realize it is a budget issue, but it will forever be a high-risk area of travel until the crossover is in place.
Frank Carver, Mountainboro VFD Board President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.