The Guntersville girls were clicking on all cylinders Thursday evening, rolling past 7A Grissom in their season opener at the Early Bird Classic.
The host Wildcats used big second and fourth quarters to tame the Tigers, 68-34.
After a hotly contested opening period saw Guntersville take a narrow 13-10 lead, the Wildcats blitzed the Tigers in the second, outscoring them 20-6 to take a 33-16 lead into halftime.
After the lead swelled to 24 after three periods, Guntersville put any doubts about the game’s outcome to rest with a 21-11 edge in the fourth.
Individual statistics from the game were not available.
Other results from the first day of the Early Bird Classic saw Pisgah beat Ramsay by a 59-40 final, Jasper top Brewer in a 29-23 defensive battle, and Madison County edge Scottsboro, 53-47.
The Early Bird Classic will conclude on Saturday with six varsity games: Pleasant Grove playing Scottsboro at 10:30 am in the middle school gym, Huntsville taking on Florence at noon in the high school gym, Auburn facing Susan Moore at 1:30 in the high school gym, Pleasant Grove faces Brewer at 1:30 in the middle school gym, then Skyline against Priceville in the high school gym, and Florence against Hueytown in the middle school gym, both of those games slated for 3 p.m. starts.
